Football rumours from the media

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld is on a shortlist to possibly replace Jerome Boateng at Bayern Munich, according to the Mirror. The German giants are thought to be considering possible moves should interest in Boateng from Paris St Germain create space for a new centre-back at the Allianz Arena.

Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld is on a shortlist to possibly replace Jerome Boateng at Bayern Munich, according to the Mirror. The German giants are thought to be considering possible moves should interest in Boateng from Paris St Germain create space for a new centre-back at the Allianz Arena.

What the papers say

London derby ahead 🔜💪🏻 #COYS A post shared by Toby Alderweireld (@tobyalderweireld) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Paul Pogba’s apparently fraught relationship with Jose Mourinho is fuelling the French star’s attempts to force a move away from Manchester United, the Mail reports. Despite insistences by the club that the £89million-rated star is not up for sale, the 25-year-old midfielder is said to want a transfer to LaLiga champions Barcelona.

Staying at Manchester United, and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly interested in taking over the helm at Old Trafford. Citing reports in L’Equipe, the Mirror says the Frenchman wants to move into Mourinho’s role next season. The reports come as Didier Deschamps looks set to stay as France boss, a role once tipped for Zidane.

Arsenal’s Krystian Bielik is near to making a loan move to League One’s Charlton, the Mirror says. The 20-year-old has been hit by injury during his time with the Gunners but it is thought he could make more of an impact as a defensive midfielder at The Valley.

Social media round-up

Top Manchester United target reveals why he snubbed summer move to Old Trafford 🙅‍♂️#MUFChttps://t.co/vlWRJb6kes — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 15, 2018

Players to watch

Liverpool’s Marko Grujic during the pre-season at Anfield (PA)

Marko Grujic: The 22-year-old looks to be set to continue his future at Liverpool after the Reds rejected an offer from Torino, the Liverpool Echo says. The Serie A club wanted to sign the midfielder on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, but Liverpool are said to want the £20million star to commit to Anfield before agreeing to any potential loans.

Ben Brereton: Nottingham Forest’s striker is wanted by Blackburn Rovers, who have made a £6million offer, according to The Sun. Tony Mowbray is hoping to tempt the 19-year-old after he was left out of Forest’s starting XI at the beginning of this season, but Rovers are thought to want at least £12million for the England under-21 playmaker, the paper says.

Press Association