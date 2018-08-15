Football rumours from the media

England international Harry Maguire could soon be earning £75,000 a week as part of a new deal at Leicester, the Mail reports. It is thought the 25-year-old is close to agreeing a contract which will see his salary increase by £30,000 a week. Leicester are said to be keen to keep the centre-back at the King Power Stadium amid rumours of interest from Manchester United following his impressive performances for England at the World Cup this summer.

What the papers say

Barcelona have ended speculation that Paul Pogba is heading to Spain this summer, according to the Mirror. The paper says director Ariedo Braida revealed they would not be making a move for the Manchester United midfielder before the conclusion of the European transfer window. However, he hinted a future offer is not off the table, calling Pogba a “great player”.

Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater could be heading for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, the Star reports. It comes as the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order behind Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Cesc Fabregas, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The paper says boss Maurizio Sarri has suggested he would agree to offload the 28-year-old to free up squad space.

In another bid to reduce overcrowding, Arsenal are also said to be looking to release Mohamed Elneny to Marseille by August 31, the Mail says. The Gunners are thought to be trying to cut their wage bill and allowing the 26-year-old to head to the French giants could save £55,000 per week.

Social media round-up

Luka Modric 'could still join Inter Milan from Real Madrid' https://t.co/bVY9IzZfGd pic.twitter.com/YPQxUaCZRy — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 14, 2018

The Tottenham No.9 shirt has been vacated 🤔https://t.co/fvjUE9cCl0 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 14, 2018

Players to watch

Ander Herrera: The Manchester United midfielder looks to want to extend his future at Old Trafford, the Mirror reports. It had been thought the 29-year-old was unsure about agreeing to new terms when his contact expires next June, but now the Spaniard has said he is perfectly happy to remain at the club, the paper says.

Lee Cattermole: The Sunderland midfielder could be teaming up once again with former manager Gus Poyet at Bordeaux, according to the Guardian. The Black Cats are said to be looking to reduce their wage bill and Cattermole is thought to be eager for the move to Ligue 1 to happen.

Press Association