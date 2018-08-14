Football rumours from the media

Delays in Christian Eriksen signing a new contract at Tottenham have put Paris St Germain on high alert, according to the Express. While Spurs want to keep their star player, PSG have long held an interest in the 26-year-old Denmark midfielder and are said to be considering a £100million move.

Delays in Christian Eriksen signing a new contract at Tottenham have put Paris St Germain on high alert, according to the Express. While Spurs want to keep their star player, PSG have long held an interest in the 26-year-old Denmark midfielder and are said to be considering a £100million move.

What the papers say

Christian Eriksen is being linked with a move away from Spurs (Adam Davy/PA)

As the European summer transfer window nears its conclusion, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is being targeted for a loan move from Chelsea, the Telegraph says. Schalke are thought to be among those poised to make an offer, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be willing to let the 22-year-old England international leave Stamford Bridge – and Loftus-Cheek is said to want to remain in the Blues squad.

Danny Rose is being linked with a move away from Tottenham by the end of the month

Sticking with Schalke, and the German club are also being linked with an offer for Tottenham’s Danny Rose. The Mirror says the left-back could leave before the end of the month despite Spurs not being able to sign a replacement, with Schalke possibly facing competition from Paris St Germain for the £50million-rated England man.

It’s good to be back... buzzing to get a goal and start the season with the win 💥 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/5PkfAAkaJS — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 11, 2018

Summer rumours that Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha was heading for the exit door looked to have been put to bed, with the Mail saying the 25-year-old sees a future at Selhurst Park and talks are under way over a new deal.

Social media round-up

Ragnar Klavan set for move back to Bundesliga as Jurgen Klopp identifies Joe Gomez as long-term solution https://t.co/7jM26a4mOS pic.twitter.com/vszvuEmQNV — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 14, 2018

AC Milan to make £98million plus player deal to sign top Man Utd targethttps://t.co/WlzWKzrWSz pic.twitter.com/2ntTHIVrK8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 14, 2018

Players to watch

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could be in line for a pay rise (PA)

David De Gea: The Manchester United star could become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League, the Mail reports. It comes amid speculation the 27-year-old is nearing a new £200,000-plus-a-week deal to stay at Old Trafford beyond 2020.

Marcus Bettinelli: Question marks surround the goalkeeper’s future at Fulham after the 26-year-old missed out on a place in his side’s season-opening game against Crystal Palace. According to the Mail, more doubts have surfaced after the signings of Sergio Rico and Fabri and despite Bettinelli’s key role in securing Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League last season.

Press Association