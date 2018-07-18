Football rumours from the media

Alisson is a man in demand, with Chelsea determined to beat Liverpool to the signing of the Roma goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mirror. The Reds have tabled a £62million offer, but the Stamford Bridge side are looking to offer closer to £70m, the paper reported.

What the papers say

Colombia’s Jefferson Lerma could be on the move (Adam Davy/PA)

Another club looking to splash the cash are Bournemouth, who will spend a club record £32million to bring in Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma and £25m to bring in Uruguay defender Diego Laxalt, according to the Sun.

Crystal Palace are on the brink of bringing Sassuolo striker Khouma Babacar to Selhurst Park, reports the Daily Mirror.

West Brom are determined to keep hold of Salomon Rondon, and have rejected a loan offer from Newcastle for the Venezuelan striker who has a £16.5m release clause in his contract, according to the Express and Star.

Jack Grealish could be on the move, with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino determined to sign the Aston Villa man before a pre-season tour, the Daily Mirror says.

Social media round-up

2) How Rafa Benitez could have been Spain's #WorldCup boss in Russia instead of battling to strengthen his Newcastle squad on a shoestring #NUFC | @SimonBird_ https://t.co/k4MTUcGm8W pic.twitter.com/WWAD1U9eiC — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 17, 2018

Everton are in advanced talks to sign Malcom from Bordeaux for around £30m. (Source: SkySports) pic.twitter.com/rMlGtm4K7S — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 17, 2018

Players to watch

Thibaut Courtois: The winner of the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper at the World Cup is expected to join Real Madrid for £31m, according to Marca.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel may be on the move (Nick Potts/PA)

Kasper Schmeichel: Should Courtois leave Chelsea, the Blues could look to sign the Denmark international, Sky Sports says.

Chancel Mbemba: Porto are looking to buy the Newcastle defender, but are unwilling to meet the £8m asking price, says A Bola.

Press Association