Monday 16 July 2018

World Cup 2018

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

Belgium BEL 2

England ENG 0

France FRA 4

Croatia CRO 2

Football rumours from the media

Moves for Bonucci, Morata and Higuain feature in the Monday papers.

Leonardo Bonucci is wanted by Manchester United (Nigel French/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Manchester United are interested in bringing in defender Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan, according to the Express. The Old Trafford club would need to spend around £30m on the Italian, the paper adds.

What the papers say

Alvaro Morata could be leaving Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea are looking to offload Alvaro Morata to Juventus as the Blues look to land Gonzalo Higuain from the Serie A side, reports the Mirror.

Mousa Dembele could be on his way out of White Hart Lane over the summer despite rejecting a move to Inter Milan, according to the Sun.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw could be playing football elsewhere next season (Adam Davy/PA)

Luke Shaw is prepared to leave Old Trafford if he does not feature in Jose Mourinho’s plans, reports the Manchester Evening News.

New Derby boss Frank Lampard is keen on bringing in Liverpool’s Harry Wilson on loan, reports the Mirror.

Jasper Cillessen: Liverpool are keen on signing the Dutch goalkeeper from Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Colombia’s Wilmar Barrios (left) is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs (Adam Davy/PA)

Wilmar Barrios: The Colombian defensive midfielder is on the radar of Premier League clubs Everton, Tottenham and Chelsea, reports TyC Sport.

Nabil Fekir: Lyon would be interested in making a deal if Liverpool make an approach for the France attacker, according to Le10 Sport.

