Friday 13 July 2018

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL

England ENG

France FRA

Croatia CRO

Football rumours from the media

Harry Maguire, Eden Hazard and Willian feature in Friday’s transfer gossip.

Harry Maguire is a reported target for Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Manchester United are expected to make Leicester a mighty offer for Harry Maguire when he gets back from Russia, the Daily Mail reports. The Foxes are likely to command a high price for the England hero, whose value has surged after his dazzling performance at the World Cup. Estimates suggest he could cost the Red Devils up to £50million. The defender, 25, joined Leicester in 2017 for a reported £17m.

Antonio Conte turned down an offer to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mirror. The former Blues boss, who was reportedly sacked on Thursday, is said to have wanted his pay-off from Chelsea. The paper says he is owed around £9m for the final year of his tenure. Talks are reportedly ongoing on his severance package.

Real Madrid are plotting a £150m bid for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, the Daily Mail reports. After selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for £99.2m, the Champions League winners are hunting for a new talisman. After a strong performance at the World Cup the Belgium captain is said to be a top target for the LaLiga giants. Hazard is said to have held off signing a new £300,000-a-week contract with the Blues.

ipanews_4b369f0a-512d-4a87-9778-264860dac8b1_embedded236527741
Eden Hazard is still at the World Cup with Belgium (John Walton/PA)

Gareth Bale’s future at Real may become clearer next week when he is due to have talks with new manager Julen Lopetegui, Sky Sports reports. The Wales international’s representatives are also said to be heading to Madrid in the next fortnight for talks with the club’s president, Florentino Perez. Bale, 28, was tipped for a Premier League return amid speculation he was unhappy at the Bernabeu, although he starred in the club’s Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Everton are planning a daring swoop for Barcelona defenders Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, the Daily Telegraph reports. The pair are said to be at the top of Marco Silva’s list, although he has been quiet on the transfer front since taking over. French international Digne, 24, and Colombia player Mina, 23, have not played major roles at the Nou Camp since their arrivals.

Players to watch

Willian: Barcelona have made a second bid for Chelsea’s Brazilian winger, the Daily Mail says.

ipanews_4b369f0a-512d-4a87-9778-264860dac8b1_embedded235456362
Could Willian be on his way out of Chelsea? (John Walton/PA)

Felipe Anderson: Lazio’s West Ham target, 25, has flown into London as the Brazil midfielder nears a club record £50m move, The Sun reports.

Michail Antonio: West Ham are keen on Crystal Palace’s winger, according to Sky Sports.

