Football rumours from the media

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a £75million deal for Riyad Mahrez . The Daily Mail reports that boss Pep Guardiola is eager to wrap up the transfer of the Leicester City winger – maybe even as soon as the end of the week – in order to strengthen his team for next season’s Premier League title defence.

What the papers say As speculation grows over whether Gareth Bale could move to Manchester United, Jose Mourinho is reportedly concerned that the Wales star could cost too much. According to the Mirror, the United boss fears the club would have to shell out £335million in transfer fee and wages in order to sign Bale from Real Madrid on a four-year deal and doubts the club would be willing to pay so much for a player who will turn 29 this summer.

‪Proud to create history with this great club @realmadrid ! 🏆 That goal last night was one of my best ever. @adidasfootball #X18 🔥👟🎯 #HereToCreate #createdwithadidas‬ A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on May 27, 2018 at 8:20am PDT Liverpool want to push through a deal for France international Nabil Fekir before the start of the World Cup, the Mirror reports. The Reds are aware of a potential price increase – or competition from other clubs – should the 24-year-old impress in Russia and are keen to meet with Lyon this week, the paper says. Meanwhile, Manchester City have had a £39million offer for Napoli midfielder Jorginho rejected, according to the Mirror. The Italian side are said to want £52million for the 26-year-old and hope Chelsea will also join the bidding. The paper says the Serie A side believe Maurizio Sarri will want to take Jorginho with him to Stamford Bridge if he is appointed Chelsea’s next boss.

Napoli’s Filho Jorge Jorginho (Mike Egerton/Empics/PA) Arsenal are hoping to make Sokratis Papastathopoulos the first signing under new manager Unai Emery, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the club have offered £12million for the Borussia Dortmund defender, with the side’s recruitment director keen to give Emery options to work with in defence. Social media round-up Joe Hart a shock target for Premier League giants https://t.co/7SMD5lke0V pic.twitter.com/HxschQIKGl — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 28, 2018 Loris Karius could move abroad to help him get over his Champions League final mistakes.



👉 https://t.co/LZLFtYtOba pic.twitter.com/XKMtDQgisd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 28, 2018 Players to watch Jack Grealish: Manchester United are said to be monitoring the 22-year-old, who has impressed for Aston Villa this season. The Sun says the club are eyeing up the youngster for the long term.

Devastated... 😥 A post shared by jackgrealish (@jackgrealish) on May 27, 2018 at 11:59am PDT Martin Skrtel: Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the former Liverpool defender on a cut-price fee from Turkish side Fenerbahce. The Newcastle Chronicle reports that the 33-year-old is keen to return to the Premier League, while the Magpies are said to be on the lookout for a new defender.

Press Association