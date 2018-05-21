Football rumours from the media

Jose Mourinho hopes to add to Manchester United’s trophy cabinet next season by going on a £250million summer spending spree, the Mirror reports. After coming away from the 2017-18 season empty-handed, the manager is said to be targeting Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld as well as midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli’s Jorginho and Nice’s Jean Michael Seri. And if that was not enough, Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale is also a possibility to boost the squad for next year, the paper says.

Jose Mourinho hopes to add to Manchester United’s trophy cabinet next season by going on a £250million summer spending spree, the Mirror reports. After coming away from the 2017-18 season empty-handed, the manager is said to be targeting Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld as well as midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli’s Jorginho and Nice’s Jean Michael Seri. And if that was not enough, Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale is also a possibility to boost the squad for next year, the paper says.

Manuel Pellegrini’s move to take the manager’s spot at West Ham looks to be taking a step closer to completion, with the Mail reporting the 64-year-old will be holding talks with the club on Monday. It is thought confirmation of a three-year deal will be made before the end of the week, the Chilean replacing David Moyes after his short six-month tenure at London Stadium and successful campaign to keep the Hammers in the top flight. A great way to end the season! Buzzing to win the FA Cup! Thank you everyone, let’s enjoy this feeling!! #chelseafc Merveilleuse façon de finir la saison! Heureux d'avoir gagné la FA Cup, merci à tous! 💪🏻🏆 #CFC A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on May 20, 2018 at 6:30am PDT A new British transfer record could be in the offing amid reports Manchester City are considering making a £300,000-a-week offer to Eden Hazard. The Star says Pep Guardiola is making the Chelsea man his number one target this summer and believes a £100million swoop for the star will guarantee the Belgian’s move to the Etihad.

Social media round-up Liverpool 'compete with Napoli for Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira' as Reds plan to strengthen midfield https://t.co/UkUsEOga8f pic.twitter.com/ImShBG6IkE — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 21, 2018 Liverpool and Arsenal suffer setback as transfer target ‘agrees terms’ with Hoffenheim #AFC #LFC https://t.co/8juni43SI2 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) May 21, 2018 Players to watch Moments like these 😍💥🏆 A post shared by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on May 20, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT Thibaut Courtois: The goalkeeper has revealed his future at Chelsea could be in doubt – with the Belgian waiting to see what happens after the World Cup to confirm any possible plans of a move, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and has already been linked with Real Madrid. Unai Emery led Paris St Germain to Ligue 1 glory before stepping down at the end of the season (Adam Davy/Empics) Unai Emery: Much speculation has circled about the successor to Arsene Wenger after a 22-year reign, with Mikel Arteta considered the favourite. But according to the Mail, Emery has emerged as an 11th-hour possibility to take the helm at the London club. Wenger is said to have favoured Arteta as his replacement, but with 46-year-old Emery having recently left Paris St Germain, the Emirates hierarchy are said to be on alert.

Press Association