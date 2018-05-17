Football rumours from the media

The race to succeed David Moyes as manager of West Ham has begun, with the Daily Mail reporting that Rafael Benitez will take the Hammers hot-seat next season. The club are also reported to have approached Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca , but West Ham will make a second attempt to get Benitez having failed in December 2015 when the Spaniard joined Real Madrid.

The race to succeed David Moyes as manager of West Ham has begun, with the Daily Mail reporting that Rafael Benitez will take the Hammers hot-seat next season. The club are also reported to have approached Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca , but West Ham will make a second attempt to get Benitez having failed in December 2015 when the Spaniard joined Real Madrid.

What the papers say Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred is wanted by Manchester United (Mike Egerton/Empics) Manchester United will face a battle to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, the Daily Mirror reports. The Brazil star is looking to a future outside of Ukraine, with Paris St Germain also interested in signing the 25-year-old according to the paper.

Another potential arrival at Old Trafford over the summer is Sime Vrsaljko, with the Daily Mail reporting the club are interested in signing the £30million man from Atletico Madrid. Vamooooos!!!! pic.twitter.com/y88OjqDqI0 — Šime Vrsaljko (@Vrsaljko) May 16, 2018 Arsenal have identified Borussia Dortmund Sokratis Papastathopoulos as a potential summer target as they hope to bolster their defence over the summer, according to the Daily Mirror. The club will also be looking to bring in West Brom captain Jonny Evans for around £3million the paper said.

Abel Hernandez could be heading to Leeds (Richard Sellers/Empics) Abel Hernandez may be moving from east to west Yorkshire over the summer, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting the Hull striker could join Leeds. Social media round-up Manchester United 'confident of signing £40m Toby Alderweireld' from Tottenhamhttps://t.co/mvbM67nY93 pic.twitter.com/ygI8ii1faf — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 16, 2018 .@FCBarcelona have made defender's renewal a priority.



They want to secure him on a new contract.



But salary demands could be problematic.



😬https://t.co/TEqKU2Lx45 pic.twitter.com/FFrZPiG1bb — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 16, 2018 Players to watch Lukasz Fabianski: The Swansea goalkeeper is being eyed up by a host of Premier League clubs following the Swans’ relegation, with Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Watford and West Ham all interested in the Poland international, the Daily Mirror reports.

👐 @LukaszFabianski is the first goalkeeper to triple figures in the #PL



💯 @SwansOfficial pic.twitter.com/KStHKHqav0 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 13, 2018 Andre Silva: The AC Milan striker is wanted by both newly-promoted Wolves and Monaco, Sky Sports Italy said. 🎊🎉🇧🇷🇮🇹 @douglascosta A post shared by Alex Sandro - Perfil Oficial (@alxsndro12) on May 9, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT Alex Sandro: Manchester United are close to sealing a deal for the Juventus left-back, with Matteo Darmian set to go the other way, Le Stampa reports.

Press Association