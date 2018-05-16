Football rumours from the media

A bidding war could break out as a number of top clubs are eyeing Leicester defender Harry Maguire , reports the Daily Mirror. The paper said the 25-year-old centre back is wanted by Manchester City, as well as a number of other top Premier League clubs, and will be subject of close attention when he plays for England at this summer’s World Cup.

A bidding war could break out as a number of top clubs are eyeing Leicester defender Harry Maguire , reports the Daily Mirror. The paper said the 25-year-old centre back is wanted by Manchester City, as well as a number of other top Premier League clubs, and will be subject of close attention when he plays for England at this summer’s World Cup.

What the papers say Jonny Evans has been at West Brom since 2015 (Nick Potts/PA) Another potential arrival at the Etihad is West Brom defender Jonny Evans. The Daily Mirror reports the Northern Ireland international could leave the club for £3million following the Baggies’ relegation, with Manchester City in pole position to take the club captain on.

Toby Alderweireld could be swapping Tottenham white for Manchester United red next season, according to the Evening Standard. Spurs are ready to listen to offers for the Belgian international and Danny Rose, with the Old Trafford club willing to spend upwards of £40m to land the 29-year-old Alderweireld. # vous serez encore déterminant ce soir merci pour tout 🔥🔥 # A post shared by Michael Seri (@mika_seri6) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:09am PDT Arsenal will face a fight to land the signature of Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, according to the Sun. Seri was a long-term target of the outgoing manager Arsene Wenger with the club still keen to sign the Ligue 1 player, but Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the 26-year-old.

Marco Silva is wanted by Everton to replace Sam Allardyce, who is set to be dismissed from the Goodison Park hotseat, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper reports Watford, Silva’s former club, will want compensation as a severance deal has not yet been agreed after he left Vicarage Road in January. Social media round-up Going in search of first team football?



Under-23 youngster Yan Dhanda is on his way out of Liverpoolhttps://t.co/jpQjYN2OMt pic.twitter.com/sa5X2KTVpL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 15, 2018 Guardiola on transfers: Wants a Yaya replacement, and then ‘maybe up front’. Says he’ll talk to Txiki, but certainly a clue what he’s after in the market, whilst suggesting the spend won’t be huge. — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 15, 2018 "The relationship between Southgate and Dele Alli on the field and off the field is not quite working" 😯@neilashton_ says Jesse Lingard could be the man to profit...



Your thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0MzLeIxNn1 — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) May 15, 2018 Ones to watch Steve McClaren: The former England boss is due to be announced as the new manager of Championship side Queens Park Rangers to replace the sacked Ian Holloway, reports the Daily Mail.

Steve McClaren could replace Ian Holloway at Loftus Road (Barrington Coombs/Empics) Matthew Bondswell: The 16-year-old Nottingham Forest left-back is wanted by Manchester United, according to the Sun. Callum Elder: Wigan are looking at making the loan deal for the Australian and Leicester left-back permanent, according to the Daily Mail.

Press Association