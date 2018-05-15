Football rumours from the media

An overhaul at Tottenham could see Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose heading for the exit door, the Mirror reports. Spurs are ready to listen to offers for the pair, as well as Mousa Dembele, Fernando Llorente and Moussa Sissoko, the paper says. Mauricio Pochettino is said to be seeking backing from the club’s hierarchy with a more unrestricted wage structure to bring in new talent.

What the papers say Final game at Wembley, final win at Wembley! Thanks for the support all season, Spurs fans! 💪🏼👏🏼 #COYS #THFC A post shared by Toby Alderweireld (@tobyalderweireld) on May 13, 2018 at 10:28am PDT Following West Brom’s drop into the Championship, potential offers are beginning to surface for centre-back Jonny Evans. According to the Mirror, Arsenal are keen to bring the 30-year-old to the Emirates. Evans is said to be up for grabs for just £3million, while Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno is also thought to be on the Gunners’ radar.

Jonny Evans is tipped for a stay in the Premier League (Mark Kerton/PA) With David Moyes’ time at West Ham seemingly at an end, the club are looking to Paulo Fonseca to take charge next season, the Mail claims. The paper says the Shakhtar Donetsk manager met with Hammers chairman David Sullivan a day after Moyes’ contract at the London Stadium expired. Fonseca, 45, is thought to be the first to meet with the club’s executives, with ex-Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini also tipped to be on the shortlist. Manchester United are poised to pay Elseid Hysaj’s £44million release clause during the transfer window, The Sun says. It comes amid mounting speculation that the signing of a new right-back is top of Jose Mourinho’s in-tray as Matteo Darmian looks set to depart Old Trafford in the summer.

Social media round-up Man Utd and Chelsea goalkeeping target Gianluigi Donnarumma could be sold by AC Milan this summer ⏳ #MUFC #CFC https://t.co/cvFfOVa8lk — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) May 15, 2018 Marco Silva 'set to return to the Premier League' https://t.co/wb1cMGHnap pic.twitter.com/uZXKur5RXe — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 15, 2018 Players to watch Buzzzing to get my first @premierleague POTM award. Thanks for all your support! 🏆 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/rjqk7e1xaA — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 9, 2018 Wilfried Zaha: After nine goals and a hand in keeping Crystal Palace in the top flight, the 25-year-old is said to be on the radar of a number of clubs – most notably Manchester City, the Star reports. The paper says Pep Guardiola wants to be one of the first to know if the Ivory Coat winger decides to depart Selhurst Park this summer. Thibaut Courtois: The uncertainty surrounding the 26-year-old’s long-term future at Chelsea has put Real Madrid on alert, according to the Mirror. The Belgian has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and with a £200,000-a-week contract still unsigned at Stamford Bridge, the Spanish giants are reportedly hoping to step in this summer.

