Football rumours from the media

Manager Carlos Carvalhal may still be getting over Swansea’s drop into the Championship, but the club’s hierarchy do not appear to have ruled out their man for next season. According to the Independent, Swansea’s owners have inquired about whether the 52-year-old would still be willing to continue his so far five-month tenure into next year. The confirmation of relegation after a 2-1 loss to Stoke puts Swansea back in the Championship for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

"The fans are superb and the city is amazing. I would really like to thank the people for the way they have welcomed me and my staff here."https://t.co/0mj4LvyWfJ — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 13, 2018

Everton will have to be prepared to do battle if they want to land Marco Silva as their new boss, the Mirror reports. According to the paper, the former Hull and Watford manager is in high demand, with West Ham also targeting the 40-year-old as a possible replacement for David Moyes. Speculation is rife that Sam Allardyce will be leaving Goodison Park as part of a huge overhaul, with Silva’s future seemingly certain to be in the Premier League next season.

Will David Wagner remain at Huddersfield next season? (Nigel French/Empics)

Doubts remain over David Wagner‘s future at Huddersfield – with the manager refusing to answer with any certainty about where he will be next season, the Mirror reports. Club chairman Dean Hoyle seems happy for the 46-year-old to stay put after the team’s survival in the top tier, but it remains to be seen whether Wagner could be lured away with a possible offer from Leicester, who are said to be seeking a replacement for Claude Puel.