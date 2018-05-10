Football rumours from the media

Paris St Germain are said to be leading the chase to sign Fulham’s highly-rated teenager Ryan Sessegnon , according to the Daily Mirror. The Ligue 1 champions could have to shell out upwards of £50million to land the 17-year-old, with Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United also keen to tempt the England under-21 international away from Craven Cottage.

What the papers say Big game tomorrow #FACup 🏆 A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Jan 4, 2018 at 8:59am PST A potential transfer for Wayne Rooney makes the papers for a second day straight, with the Daily Mail reporting England’s record goalscorer has told Everton that he wants to join DC United in a £12.5million move Stateside. Meanwhile, the Birmingham Mail reports that newly-promoted Wolves are favourites to land the signature of the 32-year-old in the summer, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Portuguese defender Diogo Leite could end up at Anfield next season, the Guardian reports. The 19-year-old is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, with the Champions League finalists willing to meet his release clause fee. Holland’s Matthijs de Ligt is being chased by (Nick Potts/PA) Matthijs de Ligt has told his current club Ajax he wants to leave in the summer, with two Premier League clubs interested in taking the £50million-rated defender on, according to the Mirror. Manchester City and Tottenham are both keen on landing the Dutchman, the paper said.

Three clubs will enter a bidding war to sign Hannover’s 25-year-old German striker Niclas Fullkrug, with Leicester, Newcastle and Watford all interested, the Leicester Mercury reports. Social media round-up Mourinho gives guarantees about Pogba's future and Manchester United — but their fans can't relax #MUFC @DiscoMirror https://t.co/hQ1W9KG78L pic.twitter.com/Yp0dQ2M960 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 9, 2018 Stoke prepared to take substantial hit on £18m flop Kevin Wimmer https://t.co/oY4jRChz2f — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 9, 2018 Players to watch Luis Suarez: The Barcelona striker could leave the Nou Camp in the summer, if the LaLiga side are able to bring in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, according to Catalunya Radio.

Matchday against Stuttgart 💪🏽⚫️🔴 A post shared by Bernd Leno (@berndleno1) on Apr 28, 2018 at 2:08am PDT Bernd Leno: Arsenal are looking at the German goalkeeper, currently at Leverkusen, as a replacement for Petr Cech, says Bild. Wilfried Kanon: Sam Allardyce is hoping to bring the 24-year-old centre-back to Goodison from Den Haag, reports the Mirror.

Press Association