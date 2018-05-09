Football rumours from the media

Everton’s Wayne Rooney could be following Ashley Cole, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in heading to the United States to ply his trade, according to the Washington Post. The paper reports the 32-year-old is in serious talks with DC United over a potential summer move, but only a massive offer from China or the US could tempt England’s record goalscorer away from Goodison, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Everton’s Wayne Rooney could be following Ashley Cole, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in heading to the United States to ply his trade, according to the Washington Post. The paper reports the 32-year-old is in serious talks with DC United over a potential summer move, but only a massive offer from China or the US could tempt England’s record goalscorer away from Goodison, according to the Liverpool Echo.

What the papers say Yaya Toure, who has made only nine league appearances for Manchester City this term, could join another Premier League club in the summer, with Everton, Burnley and Wolves interested in hiring the midfielder once he leaves the Etihad, according to the Mirror.

Manchester City’s Yaya Toure (centre) celebrates with the Premier League Trophy (Dave Thompson/Empics) Manchester United will offer Borussia Dortmund Anthony Martial as part of a deal as they bid to sign winger Christian Pulisic, according to the Mirror. There could be a tussle for the £40million-rated US international, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal also reportedly interested. Christian Pulisic is wanted by Manchester United (Adam Davy/Empics) Tottenham and Everton are keeping their eye on Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports Brighton made a £10million offer for the Werder Bremen man which was rebuffed, with the German club wanting upwards of £16.8million.

Could Thomas Delaney be playing in the Premier League next season?(Simon Cooper/PA) Diego Queiros is wanted by Bournemouth, according to the Guardian. The Cherries have been tracking the Porto defender this season, with the 19-year-old attracted by the idea of playing Premier League football. Social media round-up Six wingers reportedly on Pep Guardiola's transfer wishlist https://t.co/eGq5XTGEU1 pic.twitter.com/9b5z8DIC8a — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 8, 2018 Ángel Di María has been offered to Atlético Madrid after falling down the pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/O5whY6P6bW — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 8, 2018 Players to watch Andre Silva: The AC Milan striker is being watched by Wolves as the newly promoted side seek to bolster their attacking options, according to Sky Sport Italia.

😁✌️ A post shared by André Silva (@andresilva9) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:42am PDT Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid are leaving nothing to chance as they try to keep hold of the France international despite interest from top European clubs, according to AS. Islam Slimani: Newcastle were linked with a move for Leicester striker, but the club have ended their interest after a disappointing loan move, reports the Chronicle.

Press Association