Football rumours from the media

Four Tottenham stars could be heading for the exit door to make way for a big summer spending spree, the Mail reports. Spurs are hoping to raise £170million by selling off Danny Rose , Toby Alderweireld , Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele , the paper says. Although the quartet have been key to the squad, a major end-of-season overhaul is expected by Maurico Pochettino as part of the manager’s bid for some silverware.

What the papers say With relegation looming for West Brom, Jonny Evans could be snapped up by West Ham at the end of the season, the Mirror reports. The defender has a £3million escape clause in his contract and has long been admired by the Hammers – and with Manchester City and Arsenal said to be looking elsewhere, West Ham could be among the favourites to land the 30-year-old.

West Brom's Jonny Evans is most likely hopeful of a place in the Premier League next term (Mark Kerton/PA) Questions have been raised over Sam Allardyce‘s future at Everton after the manager failed to receive public support from club chief Farhad Moshiri, the Mail says. Last week a club survey asking fans to rate their manager caused furore at the club and speculation over his future tenure continues without word from Moshiri, the paper says. Allardyce joined the Toffees in December on an 18-month deal. ⚽️ 🔜 🕑 😀 🙏🏾 A post shared by Michael Seri (@mika_seri6) on Apr 14, 2018 at 3:54am PDT Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri is being targeted by Chelsea – as rumours over who will be a the helm of the club next season continue. But Roman Abramovich is keen for the club to still keep possible signings at the top of the agenda, according to the Mirror. Seri is set to lave France this summer but Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Social media round-up Man United co-chairman Joel Glazer calls Jose Mourinho https://t.co/eNqfI1FJYn pic.twitter.com/FPcu4OCvA8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 27, 2018 Man Utd eyeing £20m Southampton star Cedric Soares to replace Antonio Valencia #MUFChttps://t.co/t7e5kGkKIk — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 27, 2018 Ones to watch Steven Gerrard has taken a coaching role at Anfield of late (Nigel French/Empics) Steven Gerrard: The former Liverpool captain, who coaches the Reds’ under-18s, could be ready to step up to first-team management by moving to Rangers, the Mirror says. The Scottish club are said to have made the 37-year-old their top target for the role, with talks apparently taking place between the ex-England star’s representatives and Ibrox bosses. Andreas Pereira: The Brazilian has been on loan at Valencia but appears keen to return to Manchester United – so long as he is assured of a first-team place, the Telegraph reports. Without the backing of Jose Mourinho, the midfielder could be set to look at a future elsewhere, the paper says.

