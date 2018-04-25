Football rumours from the media

Manchester United may have to be prepared to give a lot away to land Danny Rose in the summer transfer window, the Sun claims. Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino appears to want to keep hold of the full-back but may be swayed by a £40milllion offer and the chance to sign Luke Shaw as part of the deal, the paper says. Shaw’s future has looked uncertain after rumours of tensions with United boss Mourinho.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose appears to be a top target of Manchester United (Nigel French/PA)Chelsea see Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko as part of their future, the Telegraph reports. After difficult starts to the season for both players, it had been thought interest from other clubs would appeal to Spurs, but the club appear happy to let the pair build on their potential at Wembley. Only if the 25-year-old and 23-year-old express a wish to leave will the bosses consider their exits, the paper says.

There is “no doubt” Real Madrid want to sign Harry Kane, the club’s former president has told the Sun. The Spanish giants will be seeking a star striker to help close the gap with LaLiga leaders Barcelona next season, with the Tottenham star their long-term choice, Ramon Calderon told the paper. He said Real will have to overcome Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to sell Kane, 24, and any deal would cost “a fortune”. Bernabeu chiefs are said to be also considering Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s 29-year-old striker who captains the Poland national team.