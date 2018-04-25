Football rumours from the media
John Stones’ future looks to be with Manchester City, the back pages report on Wednesday.
Manchester City appear to have put to bed any rumours over the uncertainty of John Stones’ future at the club, with Pep Guardiola reportedly keen to keep the 23-year-old, the Telegraph says. Stones has been hit by a number of injuries and has slipped in the pecking order of central defenders, but an impressive start during the first few months of the season does not appear to have been forgotten by the Premier League champions.
What the papers say
Manchester United may have to be prepared to give a lot away to land Danny Rose in the summer transfer window, the Sun claims. Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino appears to want to keep hold of the full-back but may be swayed by a £40milllion offer and the chance to sign Luke Shaw as part of the deal, the paper says. Shaw’s future has looked uncertain after rumours of tensions with United boss Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose appears to be a top target of Manchester United (Nigel French/PA)Chelsea see Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko as part of their future, the Telegraph reports. After difficult starts to the season for both players, it had been thought interest from other clubs would appeal to Spurs, but the club appear happy to let the pair build on their potential at Wembley. Only if the 25-year-old and 23-year-old express a wish to leave will the bosses consider their exits, the paper says.
There is “no doubt” Real Madrid want to sign Harry Kane, the club’s former president has told the Sun. The Spanish giants will be seeking a star striker to help close the gap with LaLiga leaders Barcelona next season, with the Tottenham star their long-term choice, Ramon Calderon told the paper. He said Real will have to overcome Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s unwillingness to sell Kane, 24, and any deal would cost “a fortune”. Bernabeu chiefs are said to be also considering Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s 29-year-old striker who captains the Poland national team.
Social media round-up
Ones to watch
Ricardo Pereira: The Porto right-back could be heading for the Premier League as Leicester City target a new right-back, the Mirror reports. Claude Puel is said to be on the look out for a replacement for Danny Simpson and has worked with 24-year-old Pereira before at Nice. His contract is due to end next summer and it is thought Leicester could be willing to offer up to £22million.
Reo Griffiths: The 17-year-old Spurs striker is on the radar of RB Leipzig, according to the Mirror. The youngster scored four goals as Tottenham Under-18s thrashed Arsenal 9-0 on Tuesday and is now reportedly being watched by the Bundesliga side.
