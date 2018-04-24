Football rumours from the media

Manchester City appear to be leading the race for the signature of Napoli midfielder Jorginho , the Mail says. Liverpool had been thought to be the frontrunners to land the 26-year-old, but City are hoping a potential £50million offer will be enough to persuade the midfielder to move to the Etihad instead.

Manchester City look prepared to lose defender John Stones this summer, the Sun reports. It comes as the 23-year-old has struggled to make it as Pep Guardiola’s first choice in a team already boasting Aymeric Laporte, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi. And with Guardiola thought to be on the look out for another central defender to back up injury-hit Kompany, it looks as though City will be willing to release Stones so he can pursue more first-team action.

Now it has been confirmed Arsene Wenger will be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, attention is turning to his successor. While no concrete replacement has been established, it is thought the new manager will have to work with a transfer budget of £50million, according to the Telegraph. Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is thought to be among the favourites to take the helm, as well as Max Allegri, Mikel Arteta, Leonardo Jardim, Julian Nagelsmann and Joachim Low. But after a £100million-plus splurge in the last two transfer windows on Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alone, the new boss is likely to face a restricted purse this summer, the paper says.