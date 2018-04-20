Football rumours from the media

Watford’s Richarlison could be set to stay in the Premier League with Manchester United said to be favourites to land the 20-year-old this summer. According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho having moved to England in an £11million transfer last year. The forward scored five times in his first 12 appearances but has suffered a goal drought of late.

Ademola Lookman (Nigel French/Empics)

Everton’s Ademola Lookman could also be set for a permanent deal – but away from the Premier League. The 20-year-old is on loan at RB Leipzig and, according to the Daily Star, is wanted on a permanent basis in Germany. The club’s sporting director Ralf Rangnick says it remains to be seen whether the Toffees will be willing to release the forward at the end of the season, the paper reports.

Juventus could be looking to two of their former players this summer – but are not expected to offer big-money deals, the Mirror says. The Italian giants are said to be considering a reunion with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata, though neither look likely to be able to command their Premier League fees. Pogba is said to have clashed with boss Jose Mourinho of late, while Morata has struggled with injury since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer.