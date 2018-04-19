Football rumours from the media

Sticking with Arsenal, midfielder Jack Wilshere could also be heading for a summer exit, with Wolves ready to make a move for the 26-year-old, the Daily Mail says. The news comes as Wolves head for the top flight next season after gaining automatic promotion and as Wilshere – who will be a free agent this summer – continues to hold contract negotiations following reports of an offer of a pay cut from the Gunners.

Anthony Martial appears to be in high demand from overseas clubs after falling out of favour at Manchester United, The Sun reports. The 22-year-old has struggled to make the starting XI since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez – but has caught the eye of both Lyon and Juventus. According to the paper, both clubs are set to enter the race for the forward, with Lyon tipped for a potential loan move ahead of a permanent deal.

Tottenham could face a battle with Chelsea for Paris St-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa, according to the Mirror. The London rivals are both said to be interested in the 25-year-old as they both seek to strengthen their left-back options. PSG are said to be having a clear out ahead of their own new signings this summer, with Kurzawa among those said to be up for grabs. Manchester United are believed to have the Frenchman on their radar too, the paper says.