Football rumours from the media

Friday 13 April 2018

Chelsea have joined in the hunt for Sao Paulo midfielder Eder Militao, according to the papers.

Could Jonny Evans be on his way out of the Hawthorns?

Jonny Evans, the current captain of relegation-threatened West Brom, is waiting for Manchester City to come knocking, the Daily Mirror reports. The centre-back has been long wanted by Arsenal and appears to be heading for the Hawthorns exit door with his current side looking increasingly doomed. The 30-year-old’s asking price will be reduced to £3million once the Baggies go down, the paper said.

Islam Slimani has only made 35 appearances at Leicester since signing from Sporting in 2016 and may make his loan move to Newcastle permanent, the Leicester Mercury said.

Islam Slimani (left) could be heading for the exit door at the King Power (Nigel French/PA)

Eder Militao is on the radar of Chelsea after Manchester City were also rumoured to be interested in the Sao Paulo midfielder, the Daily Mirror reports. The 20-year-old is rated at £20million and is also reported to be wanted by Porto.

West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku is wanted by Tottenham (Daniel Hambury/Empics)

Tottenham are preparing for the departure of their England international Danny Rose by lining up a bid for French left-back Arthur Masuaku from West Ham, the Sun reports.

Bayern Munich are looking to appoint their former midfielder Niko Kovac as manager, replacing Jupp Heynckes in the summer, the Daily Mirror reports.

Samuel Umtiti: Barcelona are in no rush to start contract negotiations with their 24-year-old defender, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Napoli’s manager Maurizio Sarri could replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Maurizio Sarri: The Napoli boss has been linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge hotseat to replace Antonio Conte, the Daily Mirror reports.

Press Association

