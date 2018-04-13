Football rumours from the media
Chelsea have joined in the hunt for Sao Paulo midfielder Eder Militao, according to the papers.
Jonny Evans, the current captain of relegation-threatened West Brom, is waiting for Manchester City to come knocking, the Daily Mirror reports. The centre-back has been long wanted by Arsenal and appears to be heading for the Hawthorns exit door with his current side looking increasingly doomed. The 30-year-old’s asking price will be reduced to £3million once the Baggies go down, the paper said.
What the papers say
Islam Slimani has only made 35 appearances at Leicester since signing from Sporting in 2016 and may make his loan move to Newcastle permanent, the Leicester Mercury said.
Eder Militao is on the radar of Chelsea after Manchester City were also rumoured to be interested in the Sao Paulo midfielder, the Daily Mirror reports. The 20-year-old is rated at £20million and is also reported to be wanted by Porto.
Tottenham are preparing for the departure of their England international Danny Rose by lining up a bid for French left-back Arthur Masuaku from West Ham, the Sun reports.
Bayern Munich are looking to appoint their former midfielder Niko Kovac as manager, replacing Jupp Heynckes in the summer, the Daily Mirror reports.
Social media round-up
Mohamed Salah committed to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp banishes fears Liverpool will sell https://t.co/YIMU7KO1IS— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 12, 2018
Manchester United will reject any offers for Marcus Rashford this summer. (Source: ESPN) pic.twitter.com/9u76PfXMVG— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 11, 2018
Ones to watch
Samuel Umtiti: Barcelona are in no rush to start contract negotiations with their 24-year-old defender, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Maurizio Sarri: The Napoli boss has been linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge hotseat to replace Antonio Conte, the Daily Mirror reports.
