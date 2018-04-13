Football rumours from the media

Islam Slimani has only made 35 appearances at Leicester since signing from Sporting in 2016 and may make his loan move to Newcastle permanent, the Leicester Mercury said.

Islam Slimani (left) could be heading for the exit door at the King Power (Nigel French/PA)

Eder Militao is on the radar of Chelsea after Manchester City were also rumoured to be interested in the Sao Paulo midfielder, the Daily Mirror reports. The 20-year-old is rated at £20million and is also reported to be wanted by Porto.

West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku is wanted by Tottenham (Daniel Hambury/Empics)

Tottenham are preparing for the departure of their England international Danny Rose by lining up a bid for French left-back Arthur Masuaku from West Ham, the Sun reports.