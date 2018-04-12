Football rumours from the media
Drinkwater, Bertrand and Andre Gomes may be moving in the summer, according to the papers.
Ryan Bertrand is on his way out of Southampton with a whole host of Premier League clubs eager to snap up the left-back, according to the Sun. Bertrand, 28, was subject of interest from Manchester City last summer, with Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle all interested in taking on the £25million man.
What the papers say
Danny Drinkwater is mulling a move away from Chelsea, having made only five starts since arriving at Stamford Bridge following a £35million deadline day move from Leicester, according to the Guardian.
Pep Guardiola is interested in bolstering his Manchester City squad with the signing of Brazilian Eder Militao, according to the Daily Mail. The paper said the Sao Paulo defender is also on the radar of Porto and would cost around £20million.
Andre Gomes may swap the Nou Camp for the Premier League, with the Daily Mirror reporting both Tottenham and West Ham are interested in signing the midfielder. The Hammers made a move for the 24-year-old last summer after failing in their attempts to sign William Carvalho, while Mauricio Pochettino is also eyeing up the Barcelona man.
Newcastle want Kenedy to make his loan move from Chelsea permanent, but the Magpies will face competition from Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain, according to the Northern Echo.
Social media round-up
Jese Rodriguez's Stoke career looks to be over as he fails to report for training | @JPercyTelegraph reports https://t.co/Dvn958z996— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 11, 2018
Pep Guardiola to sign one year contract extension with Manchester City |@DiscoMirrorhttps://t.co/Aes4LkTaLV pic.twitter.com/vYNRQjcM9Y— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 11, 2018
Ones to watch
Jean-Michael Seri: The midfielder has been lighting up Ligue 1 for Nice, with his performances catching the eyes of both Chelsea and Manchester City who may be tempted to meet the £34.8million release clause in his contract, L’Equipe reports.
Laurent Blanc: The 1998 World Cup winner turned Ligue 1 winning manager is wanted by Chelsea, Lyon and Everton according to Le10 Sport.
Press Association