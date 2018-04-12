Football rumours from the media

Danny Drinkwater is mulling a move away from Chelsea , having made only five starts since arriving at Stamford Bridge following a £35million deadline day move from Leicester, according to the Guardian.

Pep Guardiola is interested in bolstering his Manchester City squad with the signing of Brazilian Eder Militao, according to the Daily Mail. The paper said the Sao Paulo defender is also on the radar of Porto and would cost around £20million.

Barcelona’s Andre Gomes (left) is wanted by Tottenham and West Ham (Tim Goode/PA)

Andre Gomes may swap the Nou Camp for the Premier League, with the Daily Mirror reporting both Tottenham and West Ham are interested in signing the midfielder. The Hammers made a move for the 24-year-old last summer after failing in their attempts to sign William Carvalho, while Mauricio Pochettino is also eyeing up the Barcelona man.