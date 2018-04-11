Football rumours from the media

Atletico Madrid will attempt to keep star striker Antoine Griezmann at the club with a new contract worth £300,000 a week, the Daily Mirror has reported. The winner of the golden boot at Euro 2016 has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Barcelona but the 10-time LaLiga champions want the Frenchman to stay.

What the papers say Heureux de retrouver les Bleus !!! 🇫🇷 🙌🏾 @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/XfaP07ZSq3 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 15, 2018 The list of potential suitors for Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial continues to grow, with the Daily Mirror reporting the forward has been frustrated with a lack of first-team starts under Jose Mourinho and had rejected a new deal. Juventus and Paris St Germain are both interested along with Premier League rivals Tottenham and Chelsea, the paper says.

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are on the shortlist to succeed Unai Emery as manager of PSG, the Guardian reports. The current Ligue 1 leaders are approaching a final decision with the choice between the former Borussia Dortmund coach and Chelsea’s current manager. Tottenham Hotspur’s Mousa Dembele has been linked with a move to Juventus (John Walton/PA) Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele could be trading in his Tottenham whites for the black and white stripes of Juventus, according to the Evening Standard. The Italian champions are said to have been impressed with the midfielder’s performance in their Champions League tie and are keeping an eye on his contract situation.

Arsenal and Tottenham are squaring off to sign England Under-19 player Ben Wilmot, according to the Sun. Wilmot is currently on the books at Stevenage and, after Watford said they were no longer interested in the defender, it looks like a straight tussle between the north London rivals.



The agent of @GarethBale11 isn't happy with treatment of the player...



Who wants to remain at #RealMadrid



Marcus Rashford could quit Man United - all because of Jose Mourinho

Andreas Pereira could be heading for the Old Trafford exit door (Donall Farmer/Empics) Andreas Pereira: The 22-year-old Manchester United man has spent most of the last two seasons on loan, with his latest club Valencia interested in a permanent deal for the midfielder, AS reports. Emre Can: Juventus are interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder, who has also been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Tuttosport reports.

