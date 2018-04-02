Football rumours from the media

Meanwhile, sticking with Porto, Iker Casillas could also be heading for England, with reports in Spain suggesting Liverpool have stepped up their efforts for the former Real Madrid goalkeeper. Citing Spanish outlet Sport, The Sun says the 36-year-old will leave Portugal at the end of the season when his contract runs out and Liverpool are poised to make a move amid speculation Simon Mignolet’s time as Anfield will draw to a close. Roma’s Alisson is also thought to be on Jurgen Klopp’s list of targets to keep the pressure on current top keeper Loris Karius, the paper says.

West Ham youngster Domingos Quina is on the radar of a number of top clubs, according to the Mirror, with AC Milan, Manchester United and Liverpool all set to do battle for the 18-year-old’s signature. The midfielder has stood out with the Hammers in the Football League Trophy, Carabao Cup and FA Cup and is soon to enter the final year of his contact. With relegation looming over West Ham, AC Milan are said to be on alert to tempt the youngster away from England, but Manchester United and Liverpool could yet both offer the starlet his first Premier League appearance.

Wayne Hennessey is hoping to stay at Crystal Palace for the long term, it is reported, as his contract nears an end this summer. According to the Croydon Advertiser, the 31-year-old wants to extend his time at Selhurst Park, but said discussions will take place once the season is over. The keeper celebrated his 100th game over the weekend and has spent four years with the club so far.