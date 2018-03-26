Football rumours from the media

Celtic’s Scott Sinclair could be poised for a move back to the Premier League amid interest from Brighton and Bournemouth, the Mail reports. The 29-year-old has impressed north of the border with 17 goals this season.

Staying with Celtic, defender Kieran Tierney could be snapped up by Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Record. It comes as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his defensive options, with the 20-year-old standing out as a potential target. It is expected the youngster could command a fee of up to £20million.

Andy King’s loan move to Swansea could become permanent with the midfielder impressing at the Liberty Stadium, the Mirror says. King appears happy with the Swans after leaving Leicester on deadline day in search of more game time, but any extension to his time in Wales could depend on whether Swansea avoid relegation at the end of the season.