Football rumours from the media

Tottenham are being linked with a move for the highly rated Malcom, according to the Daily Mirror. The 21-year-old currently plies his trade at Bordeaux, but Spurs have already attempted to wrest the Brazilian from the Ligue 1 club and the forward says he wants to move to a “big” club, the paper reports.

What the papers say Parabéns #Malcom ! Le feu follet 🇧🇷 fête ses 21 ans aujourd'hui ! pic.twitter.com/6EmGyM8VfK — FCGirondins Bordeaux (@girondins) February 26, 2018 A North London tussle for the signature of Jonny Evans could break out over the summer if West Brom are relegated, according to the Telegraph. Arsenal and Tottenham are considering triggering the 30-year-old’s £3million release clause if the Baggies tumble out of the Premier League, the paper said.

Slovenia’s shotstopper Jan Oblak could be leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris St Germain all keen on the 25-year-old, despite an £88m release clause, according to the Mirror. The Evening Standard said Gunners boss Arsene Wenger may want to bring in Oblak as a replacement for Petr Cech. Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak could be heading to Arsenal, according to the papers (Adam Davy/PA) Staying at the Emirates, Lucas Perez wants to return to the Premier League side following a poor loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna, the Independent reports.

Social media round-up Xavi eyes stunning job in management https://t.co/7UZJ7NuTmW pic.twitter.com/DDaPaeccVj — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 22, 2018 9 players that could leave Arsenal at the end of the season as Gunners brace themselves for summer exodus https://t.co/73euZNzxC5 pic.twitter.com/2YSDSo1sia — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 22, 2018 Players to watch A Spanish exodus could take place at Old Trafford in the summer with both Juan Mata and Ander Herrera being told they will be allowed to leave if they wish to, according to Marca. Antoine Griezmann wants his future sorted before the World Cup (Simon Cooper/PA) The saga over Antoine Griezmann’s future rumbles on, with the Atletico forward keen to have his future sorted before the World Cup, and L’Equipe reports that the 27-year-old could move to Barcelona.

Diamo il benvenuto ad Ambro su Instagram ✌️✌️ @massimoambrosini A post shared by Andrea Pirlo Official (@andreapirlo21) on Mar 1, 2018 at 6:01am PST Andrea Pirlo could be set for a coaching role within the Italy national team set-up if Carlo Ancelotti or Antonio Conte takes over as manager, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

