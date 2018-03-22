Football rumours from the media

Manchester United are looking to make a summer move for defender Raphael Varane but will have to spend around £50million for the Real Madrid man, the Daily Mirror reports. Varane has been wanted by the Old Trafford club since the era of Sir Alex Ferguson, and United boss Jose Mourinho attempted to sign the France international while at Chelsea in 2014.

Manchester United are looking to make a summer move for defender Raphael Varane but will have to spend around £50million for the Real Madrid man, the Daily Mirror reports. Varane has been wanted by the Old Trafford club since the era of Sir Alex Ferguson, and United boss Jose Mourinho attempted to sign the France international while at Chelsea in 2014.

What the papers say Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane is wanted by Manchester United (Andrew Matthews/Empics) Emre Can could be on his way out at Anfield, with Liverpool looking to sign 26-year-old Jorginho as a replacement, the Mirror reports. Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the Napoli midfielder, according to the paper.

Mark Hughes is interested in raiding his old club Stoke to sign Xherdan Shaqiri, with the midfielder commanding a price tag of £20million, according to the Star. Arsene Wenger has been told that he must pay at least £35million if he wants to sign defender Ruben Dias from Benfica, the Daily Record reports. The club are looking for a defender to replace Per Mertesacker who is set to retire at the end of the season, the paper added.

Benfica’s Ruben Dias is subject of interest from Arsenal (Mike Egerton/Empics) Real Madrid are losing interest in signing Tottenham’s Harry Kane and are now looking at making a move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, according to the Sun. The paper reports that the Spanish giants are concerned Kane does no have the character needed to succeed in Spain. Robert Lewandowski has piqued the interest of Real Madrid (Tim Goode/Empics) Social media round-up Jack Wilshere was told he could leave Arsenal last summer 👉 https://t.co/iq35cULEBR #AFC pic.twitter.com/IAfydIokqh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 21, 2018 Alexis Sanchez breaks silence on his early Manchester United struggles and admits 'I expected something better' https://t.co/d6RYM0BeFw pic.twitter.com/fJSc4R2fdI — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 21, 2018 Players to watch Everton scouts watched Manchester United’s Luke Shaw in action in the FA Cup with a view to potentially making an offer, ESPN reports.

An unnamed Chinese Super League club have made a £113million offer for Gareth Bale, but the Real Madrid star wants to stay in Europe, according to Diario Gol. 🏆 #Champions #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/KHfHYIdzOk — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) December 16, 2017 Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt will be watched by Barcelona scouts when the Netherlands play friendlies against England and Portugal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Press Association