Sport Soccer

Wednesday 21 March 2018

Football rumours from the media

Toby Alderweireld is attracting attention among Premier League clubs, as well as in Europe, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld is the subject of transfer rumours (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld is the subject of transfer rumours (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Press Association Sport Staff

Chelsea are set to rival Manchester United in the race for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, according to the Mirror. The paper says Paris St Germain are also keen on the 29-year-old, who has two years left on his current deal.

What the papers say

Jack Wilshere will give Arsenal another chance to offer him the right deal, the Sun reports. The Gunners had wanted the midfielder to take a pay cut on his £120,000-a-week salary to stay at the Emirates, the paper says, but Wilshere rejected the suggestion. Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan are reportedly prepared to pay him more than his current deal, but the 26-year-old is said to be keen to stay at his boyhood club.

ipanews_431ec0c5-8a0a-42c6-a634-1870bc59e2f3_embedded235547949
Jack Wilshere is said to be keen to stay at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool will face competition from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to land Roma goalkeeper Alisson, according to the Sun. The paper reports that Atletico are eyeing up the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Jan Oblak, who is being monitored by Chelsea and Arsenal.

Tottenham could reportedly face a fight to keep their boss Mauricio Pochettino this summer, with Bayern Munich set to try and lure him to Germany. The Mirror says reports in Germany suggest Pochettinho is among Bayern’s top targets to replace Jupp Heynckes, who was appointed on a short-term basis following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Emil Forsberg: Arsenal are reportedly set to bid for the RB Leipzig forward this summer. The Sun says reports in Germany indicate the Gunners will try their luck, with the 26-year-old believed to be keen to move to the Premier League.

ipanews_431ec0c5-8a0a-42c6-a634-1870bc59e2f3_embedded232226558
Emil Forsberg, left, has become a key player for RB Leipzig

Andrea Belotti: AC Milan could renew their interest in the Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal target, according to reports. The 24-year-old was linked to a move to the Premier League last summer, but stayed at Torino. TalkSPORT says clubs around Europe are continuing to keep tabs on his situation, with reports in Italy suggesting Milan could be ready to launch a bid for his signature.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport