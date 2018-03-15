Football rumours from the media

Bayern Munich are eyeing up Liverpool’s Emre Can , according to the Mirror. The paper says the German team are ready to join Juventus in the race to sign the midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Can began his senior career at Bayern, and the Bavarians are said to be keen to lure him back.

What the papers say Chelsea are looking to sign Juventus left-back Kwadwo Asamoah, the Sun reports. According to the paper, the club want to land him on a free transfer when his contract runs out in the summer, but could face competition from Napoli and Inter Milan.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Chelsea winger Willian this summer, the Sun reports. The Red Devils have sent scouts to keep tabs on the Brazilian this season, the paper claims, and are keen to land him to help boost their Premier League title hopes. Chelsea’s Willian has reportedly caught the eye of Manchester United (John Walton/PA) Meanwhile, the Independent says the United manager wants to bring in four key players in the summer – with Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti and Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld the main targets. The paper claims Mourinho is particularly keen to bring in a centre-half to partner Eric Bailly.

📻 https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI #BARCHE pic.twitter.com/BXWQ4M9r6b — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) March 14, 2018 EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham face losing Heung-Min Son for TWO years https://t.co/gayqBoLDxi pic.twitter.com/6bqGhlHnU1 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 14, 2018 Players to watch Luka Modric: Arsenal could be ready to offer 60million euros (£53million) for the Real Madrid star, according to reports in Spain. Don Balon says the Gunners have set their sights on the former Tottenham player to add some quality and experience to the team.

Memphis Depay: AC Milan are reportedly preparing to bid for the former Manchester United player. The 24-year-old failed to impress at Old Trafford, and was sold to Lyon in January 2017, but talkSPORT says reports in the Italian media suggest he has become a wanted man again, and could cost Milan £25million.

