Football rumours from the media

Manchester City have cooled their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred , with United set to sign him instead, the Times reports. City had identified the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Fernandinho, the paper says, but the two sides failed to come to an agreement. The paper adds that United have been keeping track of the Brazilian and could make a move.

What the papers say Everton are eyeing up Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to the Mirror. The paper says the 26-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, and would get higher wages at the Toffees than the £90,000-a-week the Gunners are currently offering. Juventus are also said to be interested in the star.

Jack Wilshere could leave Arsenal in the summer (Adam Davy/Empics/PA) Liverpool are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign 22-year-old RB Leipzig player Timo Werner. The Independent says the youngster has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, but that Jurgen Klopp has shown the strongest interest. Manchester United are said to be looking to reignite their interest in 30-year-old Blaise Matuidi, a year after losing out on the midfielder to Juventus. The Mirror says reports in Italy suggest the Red Devils have been in touch with his agent, although Juventus are not keen on selling the player.

Both Leicester and Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Dutch teenager Sam van Huffel, according to the Sun, with Aston Villa and Hibernian also said to be interested. The paper says the highly-rated 19-year-old, who currently plays for ADO Den Haag, is tipped for a move to the UK in the summer when his contract runs out. Social media round-up Mesut Ozil finally explains his decision to sign new Arsenal contract https://t.co/F3TRoaz6HW pic.twitter.com/7NqtK7wcIv — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 13, 2018 'If he wants to stay, he will'



That's the message at @atletienglish.



They aren't thinking much about an @AntoGriezmann exit.



EXCLUSIVE 👇https://t.co/v1Bz4d6zqk pic.twitter.com/5fd9qLnPL7 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) March 13, 2018 Players to watch Reiss Nelson: Real Madrid are reportedly tracking the Arsenal winger. TalkSPORT says reports in the Spanish media suggest several clubs are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, with Real Madrid joining the pack ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tolgay Arslan: Newcastle look set to renew their interest in the Besitkas star, according to talkSPORT. The site reports that the 27-year-old has impressed this season, and has also caught the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs.

