Tuesday 13 March 2018

Football rumours from the media

The papers suggest Bellerin may be leaving the Emirates.

Could former Watford manager Marco Silva be heading to Southampton?
By Press Association Sport Staff

Speculation about who may replace Mauricio Pellegrino in the Southampton hot seat is rife in Tuesday’s papers, with the Daily Mail reporting that former Watford boss Marco Silva could take the helm at the club, who have only one win in their last 17 league matches.

What the papers say

Hector Bellerin may be leaving the Emirates, but Arsenal will want £50 milion for the right-back, the Mail reports. The Spaniard was subject of a move from Manchester City last summer which the north London club refused but the paper reports the club may be looking to sell to boost their transfer coffers with Juventus among those interested.

Hector Bellerin is subject of transfer speculation (Nick Potts/PA)

Sticking with Arsenal, and two names being linked with an eventual replacement for Arsene Wenger are Massimiliano Allegri whose Juventus side dumped Tottenham out the Champions League and Julian Nagelsmann from Hoffenheim, the Star reports.

Newcastle are looking to sign Chelsea winter Kenedy after he impressed on loan, but Rafael Benitez will have to find £15million, the Mirror reports. The Brazilian joined the Stamford Bridge side in 2015 and has started eight games for Newcastle, scoring twice.

Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is hot property, with the Sun reporting that Newcastle, Leicester and Southampton may be keen on signing the Burnley player.

Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson is wanted by three Premier League clubs (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Players to watch

Le10sport.com say Barcelona have had a deal in place “for months” to sign Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could be heading to Chelsea (Nick Potts/Empics)

Chelsea are monitoring AC Milan’s Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in case Thibaut Courtois leaves Stamford Bridge, Corriere dello Sport says.

