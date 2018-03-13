Football rumours from the media

Hector Bellerin may be leaving the Emirates, but Arsenal will want £50 milion for the right-back, the Mail reports. The Spaniard was subject of a move from Manchester City last summer which the north London club refused but the paper reports the club may be looking to sell to boost their transfer coffers with Juventus among those interested.

Hector Bellerin is subject of transfer speculation (Nick Potts/PA)

Sticking with Arsenal, and two names being linked with an eventual replacement for Arsene Wenger are Massimiliano Allegri whose Juventus side dumped Tottenham out the Champions League and Julian Nagelsmann from Hoffenheim, the Star reports.

Newcastle are looking to sign Chelsea winter Kenedy after he impressed on loan, but Rafael Benitez will have to find £15million, the Mirror reports. The Brazilian joined the Stamford Bridge side in 2015 and has started eight games for Newcastle, scoring twice.