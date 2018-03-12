Football rumours from the media

Meanwhile, the Anfield club are optimistic they can complete a record-breaking £40million deal for Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland , the Mirror says. The 24-year-old has impressed at the Potters with Arsenal also interested in signing the England international.

Jack Butland is wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is wanted by Italian giants Juventus, the Liverpool Echo reports. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in July after being signed in 2014 for £9.75 million, with Juve keen to take on the German international.

Rony Lopes could be tempted with a return to the Etihad, the Manchester Evening News reports. Lopes, 22, spent two years at Manchester City but moved to Monaco without having made an appearance for the Premier League side. But the paper said he is interested in heading back to the north west.