Football rumours from the media

Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Luke Shaw ‘s contract negotiations at Manchester United, the Daily Mirror reports. While Jose Mourinho has said a new deal at Old Trafford for the 22-year-old could be on the cards, the paper says talks are yet to get under way, putting rival clubs on alert. The contract of the defender, who has recently featured more in Mourinho’s starting XI, will run out at the end of next season.

What the papers say Tottenham look to want to keep manager Mauricio Pochettino at the club for the long term, with executives said to be willing to offer him a big-money deal, the Telegraph says. It comes as Spurs gear up to move to a new £850million stadium next season. The club are said to want Pochettino to make the move with them and are hoping an attractive offer will keep clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris St Germain from trying to poach the 45-year-old, who last signed a five-year, £5.5million contract in 2016.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Old Trafford A number of top clubs are said to be keeping a close eye on Toby Alderweireld’s future at Tottenham following the decision to leave the defender out of the Spurs squad for their Champions League match against Juventus. With Manchester United already rumoured to be linked to the 28-year-old, the Daily Mirror reports that Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all poised to make a move if talks over a one-year extension at White Hart Lane break down. Juventus are thought to have shown an interest in Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere as his Gunners contract nears its end, according to the Mirror. However, it is thought the 26-year-old is keen to remain at the Emirates despite being free to talk to overseas clubs, the paper says. Arsenal have reportedly offered the midfielder a basic wage cut from £110,000 to £90,000 a week, but with the possibility to boost his pay with incentives based on performance and appearances.

Players to watch Manchester United v Stoke City – Premier League – Old Trafford Jack Butland: Stoke boss Paul Lambert appears confident he will not lose his star goalkeeper to big-name clubs despite reported interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to the Stoke Sentinel. Lambert said the 24-year-old is "too good a pro to be affected by any talk", the paper reports. Erik Lamela: The Spurs midfielder is not against a move to Inter Milan, talkSPORT reports. The 25-year-old, who is back playing after a lengthy hip injury, has previously played in Italy with Roma and is said to have enjoyed his time there. Yet it remains to be seen whether Spurs would let the Argentinian leave for Serie A.

Press Association