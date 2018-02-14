Football rumours from the media

Real Madrid appear confident of landing Neymar from Paris St Germain in the summer, the Independent reports. It comes with Real said to be looking to overhaul their squad at the end of the season with young, big-name players. The club appear ready to lose some of their star players – possibly to the Premier League – and ignore some of its other rumoured targets, such as Harry Kane, in order for the deal to happen. But it remains to be seen whether PSG will be willing to accept an offer for the player who joined them in a record deal just last summer.

Real Madrid appear confident of landing Neymar from Paris St Germain in the summer, the Independent reports. It comes with Real said to be looking to overhaul their squad at the end of the season with young, big-name players. The club appear ready to lose some of their star players – possibly to the Premier League – and ignore some of its other rumoured targets, such as Harry Kane, in order for the deal to happen. But it remains to be seen whether PSG will be willing to accept an offer for the player who joined them in a record deal just last summer.

What the papers say Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper woes could be answered by free agent Diego Cavalieri, according to the Sun. The 35-year-old has flown to England, the paper says, as Roy Hodgson looks to strengthen his options after getting by with only one fit senior goalkeeper. The Brazilian has previously worked with Eagles boss Hodgson at Liverpool and after ending his contract with Brazilian side Fluminense, a return to the Premier League could be the perfect fit for Cavalieri.

Newcastle United v Manchester United – Premier League – St James’ Park Martin Dubravka appears to have has impressed his bosses at Newcastle after joining the club on loan from Sparta Prague last month. According to the Daily Mirror, the Magpies are now hoping to hold on to the 29-year-old on a permanent basis, with the club willing to pay up to £5.2million in the summer for the keeper. Manchester United failed to score past the Czech on an impressive debut as the Magpies secured a 1-0 win. Ander Herrera is on the radar of AC Milan, the Daily Star reports. Citing Italian sport newspaper Tuttosport, it says the Serie A club are preparing to make a move for the 28-year-old, who has made United’s starting XI just eight times in the Premier League this season. According to reports, Old Trafford bosses would be open to a deal if Milan offer more than £30million for the Spaniard.

Social media round-up Manchester United transfer news: How the club could line-up with Alderweireld and Pulisichttps://t.co/Va4mt9zjlO #MUFC pic.twitter.com/J0OasoqwM4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 14, 2018 Jose Mourinho eyeing move for Tottenham star https://t.co/jVdfa8VVud pic.twitter.com/xsT7PCtPcs — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 13, 2018 Players to watch Ajax Press Conference and Training – Friends Arena Justin Kluivert: The 18-year-old Ajax star looks open to a move to the Premier League, the Daily Mirror says. The Dutch striker is contracted in Holland until 2019 but reportedly has not ruled out a move to either Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United in the future. Speculation linking the teenager to United heated up after he was spotted chatting to boss Jose Mourinho at the end of the UEFA Europa League final last season. Toby Alderweireld: The 28-year-old has become a target for Manchester United after his Tottenham future became unclear, the Manchester Evening News reports. The Belgian has just 18 months left on his contract and rumours have started to circulate after he missed Spurs’ Champions League trip to Turin this week. Mourinho is thought to be looking to bolster United’s defence and could be prepared to trigger Alderweireld’s £25million release clause this summer.

Press Association