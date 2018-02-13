Football rumours from the media

Uncertainties remain about Simon Mignolet’s time at Liverpool, according to the Guardian, which reports the 29-year-old goalkeeper is set to be left out of his team’s Champions league game against Porto later this week. Mignolet was usually thought of as the preferred choice for cup games but it would now appear Loris Karius is boss Jurgen Klopp’s number one having put in an impressive performance against Southampton, the paper says.

Chelsea v Norwich City – Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay – Stamford Bridge

Michy Batshuayi appears to be impressing Borussia Dortmund after joining the club on loan last month – so much so that the German side appear to want to keep the 24-year-old permanently, according to the Daily Mail. The striker has already scored three times in two appearances and Dortmund will now be hoping Roman Abramovich agrees to a more concrete deal in the summer, the paper says.

Former Chelsea player and now Aston Villa captain John Terry is to decide on his future at the end of this season’s campaign, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old has been playing in the Championship since joining Villa Park last year and will settle on his future and 12-month contract option at the end of the season, the paper says. A stay at Vila could see the defender back in the Premier league, as Villa moved into second place after a win at Birmingham on Sunday, but with Terry appearing reluctant to ever play against his former Stamford Bridge team-mates again, a move to the US or China could also be a possibility.