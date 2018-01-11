Football rumours from the media

Everton will battle Southampton to sign Arsenal's Theo Walcott, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Gunners may consider letting the England forward leave this month, while Everton are confident they can beat the Saints to the 28-year-old's signature.

Tottenham have started new contract talks with Dele Alli amid interest from Europe, the Mirror reports. The paper says Spurs are confident the 21-year-old will sign a new deal, with informal discussions having already taken place, despite transfer links with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Arsene Wenger is eyeing up Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian star Malcom as a potential replacement to Alexis Sanchez, with Arsenal having already started talks with the Ligue 1 club according to the Mirror.

Manchester City have reportedly held talks with West Brom about signing defender Jonny Evans. According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are also interested in the 30-year-old, but know they would not be able to match any offer City make to Evans. Martin O'Neill could be in the frame for the vacant Stoke job and was set to meet with club officials, according to the Irish Independent. The paper says O'Neill is in pole position to succeed Mark Hughes, with the club keen to have a new man in place for Monday's meeting with Manchester United. The Daily Mail reports that their search could also include Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores.

Social media round-up @talkSPORT: Real Madrid make contact with Eden Hazard over possible move - reports

@MirrorFootball: Liverpool 'can get Naby Keita in January for £13m' as RB Leipzig reportedly soften stance on midfielder Players to watch

Diafra Sakho: Crystal Palace are said to be confident of signing the 28-year-old from West Ham by the end of the week. The Mirror claims Palace believe they can bring him to London this month, despite being unable to secure a deal for him last summer.

Dani Ceballos: Liverpool interested in signing the 21-year-old from Real Madrid, according to Spanish news site Diario Gol. It claims the midfielder has told the LaLiga club he wants to leave, with Liverpool interested in him as a replacement for Phillippe Coutinho.

Press Association