Football rumours: Everton hoping to sign Andre Ayew after botched deadline day

Could Ghana’s Andre Ayew be on his way to Everton? (Adam Davy/PA)

Andre Ayew is reportedly expected to arrive in England in the next 24 hours to join Everton after receiving a £2.5million “golden handshake” from Qatari side Al Sadd, freeing the former Swansea and West Ham winger to return to the Premier League, the Daily Mail says. However, the paper adds the 33-year-old may not be able to sign with the Toffees after all due to the Goodison Park club failing in their transfer deadline day pursuits.

What the papers say

Staying with Everton, The Times writes the club is now looking at attacking midfielder Icso. The 30-year-old was a star for Real Madrid before becoming a free agent after leaving Sevilla last year.

Expand Close Everton’s new manager Sean Dyche hopes to add to his squad (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Everton’s new manager Sean Dyche hopes to add to his squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Daily Express also covers Everton’s deadline woes, reporting the club tried and failed to sign 14 players in total, leaving new manager Sean Dyche, 51, with the exact same squad to try and power clear of Premier League relegation danger.

And The Times speculates Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, will be among Manchester City’s targets for the summer if defender Joao Cancelo does not return from his loan spell at Bayern Munich. The paper adds that the 28-year-old’s relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola has deteriorated since the World Cup, with Cancelo unhappy about his lack of game time.

Social media round-up

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Players to watch

Jimmy-Jay Morgan: The Sun reports Chelsea are set to add another signing in the 17-year-old English striker who will join from Southampton.

Expand Close Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech was hoping to join Paris St Germain (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech was hoping to join Paris St Germain (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hakim Ziyech: The Daily Mirror says the 29-year-old winger sent desperate text messages to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as he tried to complete his proposed loan move to Paris St Germain.