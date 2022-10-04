Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United in January

He has only started once this Premier League campaign and now it appears Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January. The Telegraph says manager Erik ten Hag will not stop the striker, 37, if he seeks a new start elsewhere during the transfer window. The Portugal international has played just 80 minutes in the league since starting the Red Devils’ 4-0 loss at Brentford and cut a frustrated figure on the bench in Sunday’s 6-3 derby thrashing by Manchester City.

What the papers say

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus’ Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Sun. His club side may be struggling but the tall 22-year-old has still managed to net five times in seven Serie A games this season.

Negotiations to keep Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates could soon begin (Nick Potts/PA)

The Mail reports the Blues are one of Arsenal’s top-four rivals who have been monitoring Gabriel Martinelli. But the paper adds that it expects an improved contract to be offered to the 21-year-old soon, with the Brazilian’s pace and direct play crucial to the Gunners’ strong start to the season.

Liverpool and Chelsea will battle for the signature of MLS teen talent Jhon Duran, says the Mirror. The paper cites US media as reporting Chicago Fire’s Colombia winger, 18, is expected to attract Premier League bids of £10million in the January window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Christopher Nkunku: The Sun, which cites The Athletic, says the 24-year-old France forward has signed a pre-contract with Chelsea to leave RB Leipzig for Stamford Bridge next season.

Callum Wilson: Newcastle have agreed a two-year contract extension to keep the 30-year-old England striker at St James’ Park, according to 90min.