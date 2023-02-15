| 10.7°C Dublin

Football rumours: Chelsea to join race for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are believed to be the clubs leading the race for the 19-year-old England international.

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Close

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph. The report comes despite the Blues spending more than £600m in the past two transfer windows. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are believed to be the clubs leading the race for the 19-year-old England international.

What the papers say

Leicester&rsquo;s James Maddison (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Close

Leicester&rsquo;s James Maddison (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester’s James Maddison (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester’s James Maddison (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Telegraph also reports Leicester are stepping up contract talks with midfielder James Maddison. The move is said to be an attempt to keep the 26-year-old out of the hands of suitors Newcastle and Tottenham, with the 26-year-old entering the final 12 months of his current deal.

Emiliano Martinez in action for Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Close

Emiliano Martinez in action for Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emiliano Martinez in action for Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emiliano Martinez in action for Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are expecting to field a wealth of summer offers for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, they are under no pressure to release the 30-year-old, as his contract runs through to 2027.

The Manchester Evening News, via Caught Offside, says Manchester United are interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Spain international Ansu Fati (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

Close

Spain international Ansu Fati (Martin Rickett/PA)

Spain international Ansu Fati (Martin Rickett/PA)

Spain international Ansu Fati (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ansu Fati: Mundo Deportivo reports the 20-year-old forward has no desire to leave Barcelona, despite a wealth of interest from across Europe.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Yassine Bounou: Spanish Outlet AS says Tottenham are exploring a summer move for the Sevilla goalkeeper.

Most Watched

Privacy