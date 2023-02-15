Football rumours: Chelsea to join race for Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea are determined to enter the race for in-demand Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Telegraph. The report comes despite the Blues spending more than £600m in the past two transfer windows. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are believed to be the clubs leading the race for the 19-year-old England international.

What the papers say

Leicester's James Maddison (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester's James Maddison (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Telegraph also reports Leicester are stepping up contract talks with midfielder James Maddison. The move is said to be an attempt to keep the 26-year-old out of the hands of suitors Newcastle and Tottenham, with the 26-year-old entering the final 12 months of his current deal.

Emiliano Martinez in action for Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emiliano Martinez in action for Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are expecting to field a wealth of summer offers for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. However, they are under no pressure to release the 30-year-old, as his contract runs through to 2027.

The Manchester Evening News, via Caught Offside, says Manchester United are interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Spain international Ansu Fati (Martin Rickett/PA)

Spain international Ansu Fati (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ansu Fati: Mundo Deportivo reports the 20-year-old forward has no desire to leave Barcelona, despite a wealth of interest from across Europe.

Yassine Bounou: Spanish Outlet AS says Tottenham are exploring a summer move for the Sevilla goalkeeper.