Football rumours: Bournemouth interested in Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo

Bournemouth are interested in Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, the Daily Mail reports. The 23-year-old is understood to be ready to leave Italy this month – which comes amid growing concerns that the Dorset outfit’s deal to sign Nicolas Jackson, 21, from Villarreal has hit a stumbling block.

What the papers say

The same newspaper says Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has agreed to join Villarreal in the summer on a free transfer. The 23-year-old Chile international is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of the season.

Manchester United are looking to send 19-year-old English forward Charlie McNeill, Dutch defender Bjorn Hardley, 20, and English defender Di’Shon Bernard, 22, out on loan in the January transfer window. According to the Manchester Evening News, talks are underway over a number of potential exits, with an emphasis on matching players with a club where they will get regular playing time in the second-half of the season.

Arsenal are said to be still hoping to sign a central midfielder before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday, with Everton’s Amadou Onana, 21, emerging as a potential option for Mikel Arteta. The Daily Express reports that the Gunners have been scouring the market for a midfielder to bolster their ranks as the Premier League leaders try to protect their five-point lead over Manchester City.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Pedro Porro: 90 min reports that Tottenham are confident that a deal for the 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Spain defender will be finalised in the coming days after difficulties in negotiations over his release clause.

Tariq Lamptey: The same outlet says Sporting have enquired about the availability of the 22-year-old Brighton right-back to replace Porro, with Lyon also reportedly interested.