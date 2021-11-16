Football rumours: Barcelona plotting move for marquee signing Mohamed Salah

Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Mohamed Salah with new boss Xavi seeing the Liverpool man as key to a revival in the club’s fortunes, writes the Daily Mirror. Salah has 18 months left on his contract and the Catalan club are keen to land a marquee signing after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, the paper adds.

What the papers say

A name linked with Newcastle since their takeover is Aaron Ramsey, with the Wales midfielder poised to move away from Juventus writes the Daily Express. Ramsey, 30, left Arsenal for Serie A in 2019.

Hakim Ziyech‘s time at Chelsea could be petering out, writes the Express. The paper says Borussia Dortmund are among those eager to sign the 28-year-old Morocco forward, who has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to stay in the Premier League after his dismissal as Tottenham manager writes the Daily Star, but the Sun reports that France may beckon for the former Wolves boss with Lyon and Lille potential destinations.

Galatasaray are on the verge of signing Arsenal’s Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny in January, reports the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raheem Sterling: Barcelona are keen on bringing in the Manchester City winger on loan but the financial situation of the LaLiga side may prevent a deal from being done, Sport says.

Nicolas Pepe: Juventus have been offered a deal for the Arsenal player with Dejan Kulusevski moving the other way, writes Calciomercato.



Nathan Patterson: New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is keen for a reunion with the Rangers defender, but Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Paris St Germain are also eager to land the 20-year-old Scotland right back, writes 90min.