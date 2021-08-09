Football rumours: Arsenal to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier

Arsenal are reportedly gearing up to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier. According to The Sun, the Gunners are readying an offer for the 30-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder. Trippier is also high on United’s target list but the Red Devils are believed to be unwilling to meet Atletico’s £34million price tag.

What the papers say

The paper also reports that Inter Milan have locked in on Edin Dzeko as a replacement for Chelsea-bound striker Romelu Lukaku. A two-year deal is believed to be in the works for 35-year-old Dzeko, who is currently playing up front for Roma.

The Daily Mail says Porto, West Ham, Leeds and Norwich have all been linked with teenage Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho. The 18-year-old is viewed as a prodigy by Fulham bosses, but Carvalho turned down an extension offer ahead of the final year of his current deal.

Southampton have launched a loan move for Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Sun. The 27-year-old former Saints midfielder was sold by Southampton 10 years ago, but the club believe they could give him an opportunity to relaunch his career after he only played 13 Premier League games last season.

The Daily Star reports Leeds are interested in Hertha Berlin midfielder Matheus Cunha and will look to make a quick move for the 22-year-old in order to get him settled for the bulk of the upcoming Premier League season.

Social media round-up

Lionel Messi's PSG transfer leaves Cristiano Ronaldo's future in doubt with French club unable to sign both legends https://t.co/Pb1BaEJmwm — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) August 8, 2021

Man City 'set to submit player-plus-cash deal for Harry Kane' https://t.co/FTliCFGYDh pic.twitter.com/6hmMsJ7jQb — The Sun Football â½ (@TheSunFootball) August 8, 2021

Players to watch

Antoine Griezmann: Manchester United are preparing a bid for the Barcelona forward, reports Todofichajes.

Neto: The Daily Express says Barcelona have offered the goalkeeper to north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.