Football rumours: Arsenal readying January move for Samuel Chukwueze

Atletico Madrid and West Ham are also rumoured to be following Chukwueze closely.

Samuel Chukwueze (John Walton/PA) Expand

Samuel Chukwueze (John Walton/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal are believed to be gearing up for a move for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze. The Sun says the 23-year-old is viewed as a perfect option to boost the Gunners’ attacking prowess, with a January move circled internally. They will likely have competition for Chukwueze however, with Atletico Madrid and West Ham also rumoured to be following him closely.

What the papers say

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (John Walton/PA) Expand

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (John Walton/PA)

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports Chukwueze is unlikely to be the club’s only January pursuit. Manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be desperate to bolster his ranks as soon as possible as the Gunners prepare to mount a charge at the Premier League title.

The Daily Star, via Sky Italia and Corriere dello Sport, says Roma boss Jose Mourinho will part ways with defender Rick Karsdorp in the upcoming transfer window.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Atletico Madrid&rsquo;s Joao Felix (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Atletico Madrid&rsquo;s Joao Felix (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joao Felix: Le Parisien, via Marca, says Paris St Germain are interested in the Atletico Madrid striker.

Hector Bellerin: Roma are focused on pursuing the Barcelona defender, according to Calciomercato.

