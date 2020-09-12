Football round-up: Good day for Irish internationals with Hendrick, Idah, Duffy, Collins and Madden all on the mark

Celtic's Shane Duffy celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Premiership match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall. Photo credit: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

New Celtic signing Shane Duffy marked his debit with a goal in a 5-0 drubbing of Ross County and it was also a good day for the Irish in England with a number of his international teammates weighing in with vital goals for their clubs

Neil Lennon claimed Duffy looked “peerless” after the Republic of Ireland defender and life-long Celtic fan, a loan signing from Brighton, powered a header in from a corner on the hour mark.

Duffy was playing his first club football since July and the Celtic boss was impressed.

Lennon said: “Shane had the two games for Ireland which will have done him the world of good.

“He hadn’t played that much football. Same with Ajeti, he needed a run out and today he’s produced a great striker’s goal.

“Shane, we all know what the club means to him, but to score on his debut was just great. I think after the goal he just looked peerless, just outstanding."

Jeff Hendrick was another man making a debut and Steve Bruce will have been delighted with Hendrick's assist for Callum Wilson's opener before he added Newcastle's second late on in a 2-0 win over West Ham.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke revealed he lost his temper with Adam Idah for his poor performances in training this week, only for the 19-year-old’s goal to clinch an opening day 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Farke, who said referee Geoff Eltringham apologised to him after the match for not awarding his side two penalties, was pleased with the striker’s response after admitting he had been “not happy at all” with his training.

Norwich City's Adam Idah (centre) celebrates scoring his side's winning goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Norwich City's Adam Idah (centre) celebrates scoring his side's winning goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Idah’s 80th-minute strike ensured the visitors started life back in the Championship in a positive fashion following last season’s relegation.

The Republic of Ireland international lashed home from close range from Teemu Pukki’s cross after defender Richard Stearman’s careless back pass.

“Adam will be in the spotlight after his goal and we’re delighted for him,” said Farke.

“But I will let you into a secret. I was not happy at all with Adam’s training this week. There was an outburst from me. But I wanted to show faith in him."

Luton Town's James Collins scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley. Photo credit Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Luton Town's James Collins scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley. Photo credit Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

James Collins’ 71st-minute strike for Luton was enough to seal a 1-0 victory over Barnsley in their opening fixture of the Sky Bet Championship season at Oakwell.

The forward made the most of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s assist to get the Hatters’ campaign off to the ideal start as two of last season’s strugglers faced off.

In League One, Paddy Madden struck 11 minutes from time to secure Fleetwood a 2-1 opening day victory over Burton.

The hosts, who lost in the play-off semi-finals last season, led at the break through Callum Camps, who drilled in after Burton had failed to clear Josh Morris’ corner.

Burton drew level midway through the second half, John Brayford heading in for a goal that was only awarded after a lengthy debate between the officials.

But Joey Barton’s men made it three victories in three competitions at the start of the new season as Madden pounced on Mark Duffy’s deflected shot to stab in the winner.

PA Media