The chief-executive of Barnsley FC has sent a classy letter to a supporter who had been going through a tough time his life and invited him to the club's stadium in a bid to cheer him up.

Football fan is shocked as he receives classy letter of support from his club

Youthful Barnsley CEO Gauthier Ganaye contacted Tykes fan Chris Ryder and offering a hand of friendship after he had 'been through a hard time', with the letter concluding with the line: Keep supporting the Reds, Chris. We'll keep supporting you.

Ryder told the BBC he was "shocked" to receive the letter from the club: "Initially when I saw the badge on the top of letter, I thought 'uh-oh, what have I done?'" he said.

"I've been known to be a little bit cheeky, all in good fun, to the guys who run the social media page (at Barnsley), so reading it I was really shocked."

Best football club in the world pic.twitter.com/72K82u9tUR — Chris (@CWRyder) August 14, 2018

Barnsley are keen to support mental health issues and their club shirts include a promotion for the charity MIND, with Ganaye's kind gesture earning him plenty of acclaim on social media.

The club currently sit top of the League One table with two wins from two as they hope to make an instant return to the Championship following relegation last season.

