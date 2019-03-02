Tottenham and Arsenal played out an entertaining draw in the third and final north London derby of the season.

Tottenham and Arsenal played out an entertaining draw in the third and final north London derby of the season.

Focus on the managers as Tottenham and Arsenal draw at Wembley

Aaron Ramsey’s first-half goal had put the Gunners ahead at Wembley only for Harry Kane to level from the spot to secure a 1-1 draw – although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a last-gasp penalty which would have taken Arsenal to within a point of their neighbours.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a closer look at how Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal head coach Unai Emery fared.

Team Selection

There were no surprises in the Tottenham line-up as Pochettino was able to recall Jan Vertonghen to his defence, with Victor Wanyama replacing the injured Harry Winks.

But it was the Arsenal side which caught the eye as Emery made a number of key decisions – leaving Mesut Ozil and top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench and using Shkodran Mustafi as a makeshift right-back in a four-man defence.

Tactics

Emery’s decision to play four at the back came as something of a surprise but his team very much played on the counter-attack, leading to Aaron Ramsey’s opening goal.

Spurs operated a high defensive line, often halfway up the pitch – Pochettino’s decision to introduce Erik Lamela for Wanyama and change the shape of his side helped them build up a head of steam which ultimately led to Kane’s equaliser.

Touchline Demeanour

Unai Emery was a demonstrative presence on the touchline (John Walton/PA)

As is his usual manner, Emery was bellowing instructions from the edge of his technical area within seconds of kick-off.

The Spaniard clearly enjoyed Ramsey’s goal as he wheeled away in jubilation – while Pochettino was more sombre when he ventured out of the dugout.

That set the tone for much of the afternoon, with Emery cutting a more and more frustrated figure as Tottenham dragged themselves back into the contest.

Substitutions

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, centre, prepares to come on (John Walton/PA)

In principle, Emery utilised his bench well, introducing Aubameyang – a forward with pace to burn – as more Tottenham players ventured forward looking to equalise.

Instead the Gabon striker missed a last-gasp penalty, while fellow substitute Lucas Torreira was sent off in injury time and Mesut Ozil was largely anonymous after replacing Ramsey.

For Pochettino, it was making the change to alter the shape of his side and respond to Arsenal’s formation which paid dividends.

Overall

All over at Wembley. 1-1. Fairly dramatic. Tottenham draw for the first time in 33 games and it was vital they did. #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) March 2, 2019

Close friends Pochettino and Emery have both won a north London derby this season and shared the spoils here.

Emery will be the most frustrated not to have sealed a win which would have aided Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four finish.

For Pochettino, a point on his 47th birthday will be seen as a hard-fought result on the back of two damaging defeats.

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Press Association