Focus on Paul Pogba as Manchester United see off Everton

Paul Pogba was once more at the heart of proceedings as Manchester United got back to winning ways against Everton at Old Trafford.

United were looking to respond after being humbled by Juventus in the Champions League in midweek and Pogba took centre stage in a 2-1 victory against the Toffees.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses the contribution of the France midfielder:

Passing

Pogba, ostensibly playing on the left of a midfield three, and Anthony Martial linked up superbly to give Everton captain Seamus Coleman a forgettable afternoon. Pogba supplied the pass which led to Martial going down under the challenge of Idrissa Gueye as United were awarded a controversial penalty before teeing up his compatriot – after declining to take a shot himself – for the home side’s second.

Work-rate

Pogba what’s he doing 🤦🏽‍♂️ centre of the pitch trying to entertain himself.

Then Smalling diving in 🤦🏽‍♂️ #mueve ⚽️ — Craig Fagan (@Craigfagan7) October 28, 2018

Pogba was eager to drop deep to collect the ball and chased a couple of lost causes but his languid running style gives the impression he is more reticent at tracking back whenever United are not in possession. He blotted his copybook by surrendering possession in his own half which led to Everton’s penalty and a way back into the match. Chris Smalling, though, was just as culpable after a rash challenge on Richarlison.

Creativity

Pogba penalty run up pic.twitter.com/lOlaLEbawu — Todd Gleave (@toddgleave) October 28, 2018

Pogba’s idiosyncratic penalty run-up divided opinion after he saw his spot-kick saved by a spectacular one-handed effort from Jordan Pickford, only to casually convert the rebound. It is the second time Pogba has missed from 12 yards this season – having done so at Burnley last month – although it is likely to act as a deterrent for the unorthodox World Cup winner.

Overall

Pogba broke the deadlock, provided the assist for the second and was never far from the thick of the action. His composure with the ball when inside his own half may need some attention but his influence on proceedings ultimately proved the difference in a contest that was closer than United might have hoped.

