Flying table top totals Conte's car
Antonio Conte had a narrow escape when high winds blew a glass table top off a roof terrace and on to his car parked at Chelsea's Surrey training base.
The Italian head coach expressed relief that no-one was hurt in the incident earlier this month at Chelsea's Cobham training centre.
"It was an accident, an incredible accident," Conte said on Friday.
"I was having my lunch when this happened. The wind brought a big (piece of) glass on my car.
"If in that moment there is a person very close to my car, I don't know what (might have) happened."
Conte was able to laugh off the incident, saying the damage to his modest car was "the last thing" on his mind.
Press Association