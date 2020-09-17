At the full-time whistle, Zlatan Ibrahimovic strolled for the sideline at the same speed he had negotiated the final minutes of the game. He was operating at his own pace, interrupted only by Shamrock Rovers’ striker Aaron Greene who had returned to the field after being substituted to collect the Swedish star’s jersey, the purpose of his walk indicating the deal had been done earlier.

Rovers midfielder Gary O’Neill confirmed as much afterwards. Experienced attacker Greene tracked the iconic guest on corners and mentioned he’d like his shirt for his son. The consensus of the Rovers group was that Ibra was a good skin.

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers gives the jersey of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic to his son, Jack, following the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“He was playing half-hearted at times,” smiled O’Neill. “His size, his strength, his movement, his hold-up play. It’s three steps above what we are used to. And a nice guy as well.”

Greene’s family will always have a memento to remember this game by. O’Neill, the Kerryman who stroked home the winning penalty in last November’s FAI Cup final, admitted that it was a buzz to test themselves against such calibre.

“Like a different sport,” was his observation of occasional movements in the final third.

All of those Rovers players who got on the pitch will take their own individual recollections with them.

They will have their anecdotes to tell and an educated interest in the development of an AC Milan group viewed as promising, even though their highest-profile player is 38.

What they won’t be able to fall back on is the tales of their family and friends in the crowd who can offer a different perspective on the experience. The Covid-19 enforced one-legged tie had also removed the opportunity to sample the San Siro.

This was a seriously diluted version of what a glamour draw is supposed to represent. As a player at a rival club pointed out earlier in the day, Tallaght is the ideal closed-doors venue for a visiting European side; a perfect pitch, good dressing rooms, a modern facility. No wading through the muck or grappling with divots.

Take away the crowds and another element that might upset the odds was absent. There were times when Rovers found weakness and might have benefited from the roars to unsettle their high-profile guests. They were quickly able to recover their composure.

Yes, there was traffic around the ground beforehand, but that was just the usual daily stream of cars making their way out of the city.

Smattering

A smattering of fans did make the decision to venture out. A handful of younger ones on the shoulders of parents, hoping to get a photo.

UEFA delegates were present to keep an eye on any activity. Gardaí were on the premises too. A temporary structure blocked the regular view from the road so the players were effectively out of sight when they emerged down the steps of the bus. Once the warm-ups had begun, there was nothing for the crowd outside to see.

Throughout the first half, the only rival for the sound of the shouts of the players was a police helicopter hovering overhead. Maybe it was regular unrelated business. Maybe it was an attempt to keep an eye on any attempted congregations similar to the gathering from the penalty shootout in the previous round.

Read More

The game itself remained absorbing in its own way. Rovers acquitted themselves well, which was no surprise to those who watch them regularly. They have players capable of keeping the ball, although the role reversal here was the amount of time they had to spend out of possession.

With Stephen Kenny in the stands, this was likely Jack Byrne’s best chance to play his way back into the Ireland squad. Byrne’s main obstacle in his favoured area between midfield and attack was the bulky presence of Franck Kessle, Milan’s Ivorian holding midfielder.

Like Byrne, he was born in 1996. When they were teenagers, the Dubliner’s stock was probably higher. Kessie made his way to Milan via Atalanta, who weren’t the force they are today when he made his way through their youth ranks.

Byrne was a talking point at Manchester City then, a regular scorer in the UEFA Youth League. He’s never going to be overawed by any opponent and there were trademarks swivels into space and through balls that showcased his technical ability. On occasions, the force of Kessie’s presence sent him tumbling. Byrne had to drift away to find success elsewhere and he has made a convincing case for inclusion in Kenny’s plans for Slovakia. AC Milan sent in Brahim Diaz late on, a former Man City colleague of Byrne’s.

They stayed chatting on the pitch afterwards. Football tends to throw up these unlikely reunions.

In truth, the road that Rovers want to travel is not about one-off games like this.

If they can go on to win the league, they’ll enter the Champions League in 2021 and reside in a champions route that tends to pit them against sides from countries in or around the economy level of European football’s flight plan.

This was a fleeting encounter with first class.