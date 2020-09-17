Close

Fleeting encounter with first class was seriously diluted version of what a glamour draw should represent

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan following the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers and Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan following the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

At the full-time whistle, Zlatan Ibrahimovic strolled for the sideline at the same speed he had negotiated the final minutes of the game. He was operating at his own pace, interrupted only by Shamrock Rovers’ striker Aaron Greene who had returned to the field after being substituted to collect the Swedish star’s jersey, the purpose of his walk indicating the deal had been done earlier.

Rovers midfielder Gary O’Neill confirmed as much afterwards. Experienced attacker Greene tracked the iconic guest on corners and mentioned he’d like his shirt for his son. The consensus of the Rovers group was that Ibra was a good skin.

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers gives the jersey of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic to his son, Jack, following the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers gives the jersey of AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic to his son, Jack, following the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round match at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

