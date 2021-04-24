Five ways football can emerge from the six days that shook it to its core

Arsenal fans protest outside the Emirates last night against the ownership of Stan Kroenke. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

In the wake of what’s been hailed as a victory, confusion reigns.

Across England this week, football supporters have been told that they won, they faced down the behemoth Super League and came out on top.

Except it doesn’t feel like a victory to hundreds of thousands of people who – in a world without Covid-19 – push their way past a turnstile every week to see their team.

As John Barnes said when asked if fan power had won: “Do you think ticket or shirt prices are going to come down? No.”

European football is in trouble in a lot of ways but so much of English football is broken, from the top level (Manchester United having to abandon training this week when fans, protesting at the Super League proposal, stormed the complex) to the next tier (Derby County may well be relegated soon despite spending £200m over the last few years on a team which isn’t very good).

Claiming victory from the withdrawal of the Super League proposal ignores the problems that were there before and are still there. Here are five ways the game can emerge stronger from the events of the last week, the six days that shook soccer.

1. Listen to fans

Supporters were bemused to hear mealy-mouthed apologies from wealthy owners of clubs, saying they had acted after “listening” to their fans. Supporters would strongly argue that clubs, and indeed those who run football across the water, have not listened to fans in a long time.

Remember that the Premier League and Sky Sports, two of the angriest ants in the room last Sunday/Monday, were once planning to play Premier League fixtures on the evening of Christmas Eve and they regularly change fixtures or kick-off times to suit TV, not fans. That fact doesn’t seem to upset Gary Neville, but it’s a huge issue for supporters.

Jim O’Neill, a Manchester United fan who is also member of the House of Lords and who led the Red Knights campaign against the Glazers in 2010, summed it up in a letter he sent to the club’s owners: “You talk about rebuilding trust with the supporters, which presumes there was trust in the first place”.

Fans, across the divisions, are fed up on a wide range of issues, from what time and what day the game is played, to how much it costs to get in, even as far as what you can bring in with you.

Fan engagement has to be part of the next step: the Glazers and John Henry will never win back the faith of fans, but the clubs need to.

2. Change of ownership

All of a sudden, the Germans look like the smartest guys in the room. Their clubs made the wise decision to swerve the Super League idea and, while the Bundesliga is smarting from having no presence in the last four of the Champions League this season, they came out of the week looking well.

A key part of the German game is the 51pc rule where, with a rule that’s been in place since 1998, no one individual or commercial investor can own more than 49pc of a club.

Germany ticks so many boxes which have long been left vacant in the Premier League.

Ticket prices, either for a season ticket or one-off games, are affordable, way below the prices for a one-off game in most Championship grounds in England, never mind the Premier League.

German clubs treat their fans like humans, not potential hooligans, and English football fans who go ground-hopping in Germany are astonished to see not only how cheap the tickets are (often around €15 for a top-flight game) but also how you’re allowed stand and drink a beer while watching the match.

Yes, it’s not perfect as the Red Bull investment in Leipzig shows. But the German model of ownership, which prohibits Gulf states, American tycoons and Russian oligarchs from taking over clubs as a personal plaything, is a lesson that England needs to look at.

3. Gambling

Watching Sky Sports on a loop as anger exploded from the mouths of Neville and Jamie Carragher this week, a massive problem of the English game was right there, as the commercial breaks are peppered with ads for gambling companies.

The hold that gambling has on the English game, from the shirt sponsors to pop-up ads, is not directly related to the Super League, but now that the entire shape of the game is up for debate, that’s a sickness that needs to be tackled.

They’ll say it can’t be done, that football can’t live without those gambling sponsorships. But tobacco sponsorship was once key in football and is now banned.

France has a national policy of banning advertising alcohol in sport.

So we are allowed to imagine a world where clubs are not allowed to have the name of a Chinese-based online gambling firm on their shirts, and that extends to this country as well, where – sadly – two of the top clubs, Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk, have foreign betting companies as their shirt sponsors.

There is no ‘safe’ gambling, there is only gambling, and those companies have no place on a shirt worn in the Irish game or any game and football should realise it.

4. Women

While most people who actually like football found the entire text of the opening statement by the European Super League last week to be objectionable, it was their 27-word contribution on the women’s game which stuck home as to the true nature of the entire project.

“As soon as practicable after the start of the men’s competition, a corresponding women’s league will also be launched, helping to advance and develop the women’s game,” said the statement by the ‘Big 12’.

Anyone with even a fleeting knowledge of women’s football found that to be staggering, and it would have been far more honest of the money-chasing dozen to just ignore women’s football.

Because that’s what most of them do anyway. Of the clubs involved, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, to their credit, have made an effort in the women’s game and treat it with a degree of respect, and it’s no surprise that the top three in the English top flight (Women’s Super League) is made up of that trio.

They are trying to catch up but Liverpool and United have treated the women’s game with contempt at times. Liverpool are in the second tier, where the standard is vastly inferior to the WSL.

Real Madrid’s women’s team is not even a year old.

The admission of United and Liverpool to some made-up Women’s Super League, when standard-bearers Lyon were excluded, was as offensive as anything else in the plan.

The furious reaction to the Super League plan has left club owners with a lot to cope with. Treating the women’s game properly is one problem they have to fix.

5. Racism

The speed with which UEFA, FIFA, the Premier League and then the political class in England, particularly Boris Johnson’s government, reacted to the Super League idea, and their anger and threats to the ‘Dirty Dozen’, will puzzle many of the footballers who have been looking for action on racism within the game.

Carlton Cole noted UEFA and FIFA were willing to ban players from the World Cup and the Euros because their clubs had signed up for the Super League, yet players who racially abuse opponents, or clubs with racist elements in their support, carry on regardless.

Football needs to realise this and display the same anger towards racists that was shown towards the ‘Big 12’.

