Five things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Here, Press Association Sport reflects on Pep Guardiola’s triumph and the rest of the week’s issues in the top flight.

City stumbles stop as celebrations start

After three defeats in a row – twice by Liverpool in the Champions League and once in the Manchester derby – Pep Guardiola and Manchester City were on the back foot for the first time in the entire campaign. The soul-searching was banished after 90 highly impressive minutes against Tottenham at Wembley and the title was wrapped up as Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils were stunned by rock-bottom West Brom on Sunday evening. Make no mistake, a 16-point lead at this stage of the season is no accident: City are the country’s dominant force and everyone else is playing catch-up.

Harry getting Kane-d

Another hat-trick for Mo today.... just waiting for the other two to be confirmed by the claims panel😜 https://t.co/GPYt4vHMn8 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 14, 2018

In going to a formal panel to get a goal credited to him, Tottenham’s Harry Kane made the logical extension of every striker’s instinct to raise an arm and celebrate whenever a goalbound shot has passed within touching distance but it has made him the most meme-worthy target since John Terry’s ‘full kit’ celebrations. That Jordan Henderson and James Milner both joined in the japes following Liverpool’s victory over Bournemouth suggests he will have to shoulder as much ribbing from his fellow professionals as internet trolls.